Tuesday News, SEPT 27, 2022

Today is Chocolate Milk day

National Drive Electric Week (thru October 2)

See You at the Pole 2022

Student-initiated and student-led prayer event happening tomorrow (Wed, Sept 28). Learn more at syatp.com. Theme verse this year is from Romans 12…

“Never give up. Eagerly follow the Holy Spirit and serve the Lord”

Romans 12:11-12 Contemporary English Version

The Carolina Classic Fair begins this Friday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

The Fair runs thru October 9th www.carolinaclassicfair.com

Update: Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba this morning.

According to its projected path, the category 3 storm is expected to travel northward over the Gulf toward Florida, passing west of the Florida Keys later today, and then approach the state’s west coast late Wednesday into Thursday. *Projections show the Tampa Bay area could get its first direct hit from a

hurricane since 1921. Evacuations have already begun.

https://www.cnn.com/interactive/storm-tracker/

Most high school football games across the Piedmont Triad – scheduled for Friday have been rescheduled to Thursday evening because of the uncertainty of Hurricane Ian. Some ‘models’ have Ian tracking into western North Carolina as early as Friday. *Fox 8 Sports WGHP has a complete listing…

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/20-high-school-football-games-across-triad-rescheduled-ahead-of-hurricane-ian/

Recently, ten pennies were sold (at auction) for a whopping $1.1 million dollars!

The ten 100-year-old pennies were special ‘proof coins’ made by the US Mint in Philadelphia in the early years of the Lincoln pennies (early 1900s).

All are still in pristine condition. But did you know…

The US spends more money making pennies than they are actually worth?

It costs the government closer to 2 cents to produce a single penny. Hummm. https://myfox8.com/news/10-pennies-sell-for-1-1-million-at-auction/

Are you registered to Vote?

Get more information on voting, even view your ‘sample ballot’ online through

the NC State Board of Elections website…

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering / https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/who-can-register

The ‘new Fall Covid Booster’ is now available at area public health departments as well as retail pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens!

*Schedule an appointment for your booster through the Forsyth County Department of Public Health at https://forsyth.cc/covidupdate/ or by calling 336-582-0800.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-can-i-get-the-new-covid-booster-at-the-health-department/article

‘Career Connections’ focus this Wednesday (Sept 28) = Medical / Health

Ever asked the question, “What do I want to do with my life (when it comes to your career)?” You’re not alone – whether you’re taking the first steps in your career, looking for a new career path, or looking for a way to spend your retirement years. The Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce along with the ShallowFord Foundation and Forsyth Tech is hosting a series of FREE events called ‘Career Connections’.

*Career areas highlighted over the next two Wednesday afternoons include…

• Medical / Health (September 28)

• Finance / Insurance (October 5)

Location: Historic Broyhill in Clemmons. This is a free community event. (4pm – 6pm)

Career Connections is NOT a job fair. Registration is strongly encouraged.

https://members.lewisville-clemmons.com/events/calendarcatgid/6?m=2022-09-01

https://members.lewisville-clemmons.com/events/details/career-connections-trade-5910?calendarMonth=2022-09-01

Should we eat bread?

Bread tastes so good, but we often get messages that, nutritionally, it’s so bad.

According to Natalie Mokari, a dietitian based in Charlotte, you can enjoy bread but be selective – some loaves are healthier than others.

Wheat breads offer more vitamins, whole grains and fiber, and they have less of a negative impact on blood sugar.

Sourdough is fermented, a process that can be helpful in ‘gut health’. Sourdough captures the taste of white bread without the same level of refining. You may be able to digest the gluten easier.

For a little extra fiber, look for bread with seeds in the crust. And if possible, buying from local bakeries can help you find good-quality, fresh bread with simple ingredients.

Bottom line: Look for simple ingredients, like flour, water, salt and yeast. Be on guard of higher levels of sugar and sodium.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/09/26/health/healthiest-bread-wellness/index.html

Wall Street hit a new low for 2022 as the Dow Jones plunged into a bear market yesterday, dropping 329 points. Meanwhile, the dollar soared with higher interest rates, triggering further turmoil in world currency markets.

NASA intentionally slammed its DART spacecraft into an asteroid Monday in an unprecedented test to see if the agency could protect Earth from a potentially catastrophic collision with a space rock in the future.