Tuesday News, OCT 04, 2022

Today is Senior Citizen Day at the Carolina Classic Fair.

Senior citizens admitted Free. Also, $2 Admission. Select $2-dollar food offerings today?

Ramp Closure in Winston-Salem

The Westbound on-ramp to Salem Parkway (Bus 40) from Cloverdale Avenue is CLOSED until further notice. The closure is near that Hardees at Baptist Hospital.

Source: NC DOT

(Today): City of Greensboro hosting a Job Fair from 10 – 2pm

Location: Barber Park Event Center

More than 100 jobs available! *City jobs at www.greensboro-nc.gov/jobs

Watch your speed…

Law enforcement agencies across the state (and here in the Triad) are ‘cracking down on speeding’ this week during ‘Operation Crash Reduction’.

NOTE: More fatal crashes happen in October than in any other month.

As of October 3rd: Nearly 300 people have been killed in speed-related crashes in NC. *“Operation Crash Reduction” continues through Sunday, Oct. 9.

https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/speed-a-little-lose-a-lot/Pages/default.aspx

Taking a daily supplement may help. Researchers at Wake Forest University School of Medicine are studying a potential link between taking a daily multivitamin and ‘cognitive’ brain health in older adults.

Research findings were published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/wake-forest-medical-school-studies-daily-multivitamin-role-in-limiting-cognitive-decline

Traffic Alert: Ramp Closure in Winston-Salem

The Westbound on-ramp to Salem Parkway (Bus 40) from Cloverdale Avenue is CLOSED until further notice. The closure is near that Hardees at Baptist Hospital.

Source: NC DOT

Tuesday is…

Cinnamon Roll day

Fruit at Work day

World Animal day

Today is National TACO day (Taco Tuesday)

Food deals and offerings at Moe’s Southwest Grill, Taco Bell even 7-Eleven ?

Details on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

Helping Hurricane victims in Florida

UPDATE: You have until 6pm today (OCT 4) to drop off supplies and items at a collection site in Mt Airy!

Drop off location: CREATIVE DESIGNS at 1351 South Main Street in Mount Airy, NC.

A tractor-trailer is being filled with necessary supplies for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian on Sanibel Island and the Fort Myers area.

And it’s leaving at 6pm Tuesday!

Wanna help? Items needed include…

Black contractor trash bags, bottled water, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, tarps, bungee cords, dry dog and cat food, wipes and bug spray.

INFO call 336-410-2881 https://www.facebook.com/JohnsonsXtremeSoftwash

The NC Zoo in Asheboro is offering ‘half-price admission’ for evacuees from Hurricane Ian. The offer is valid this week only (Oct. 3 – Oct. 7). Just show a valid ID.

The zoo is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. https://www.nczoo.org/

(Final) ‘Career Connections’ event happening this Wednesday (OCT 5)

= ‘Finance + Insurance’

Whether you’re taking the first steps in your career, looking for a new career path, or looking for a way to spend your retirement years.

Location: Historic Broyhill in Clemmons. This is a free community event. (4pm – 6pm)

Career Connections is NOT a job fair. Registration is strongly encouraged.

Hosted by the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce along with the ShallowFord Foundation and Forsyth Tech. https://members.lewisville-clemmons.com/events/calendarcatgid/6?m=2022-09-01

UPDATE: You have until 6pm today (OCT 4) to drop off supplies and items at a collection site in Mt Airy!

Drop off location: CREATIVE DESIGNS at 1351 South Main Street in Mount Airy, NC.

A tractor-trailer is being filled with necessary supplies for residents impacted by Hurricane Ian on Sanibel Island and the Fort Myers area.

And it’s leaving at 6pm Tuesday!

Wanna help? Items needed include…

Black contractor trash bags, bottled water, toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, tarps, bungee cords, dry dog and cat food, wipes and bug spray.

INFO call 336-410-2881 https://www.facebook.com/JohnsonsXtremeSoftwash

The NC Zoo in Asheboro is offering ‘half-price admission’ for evacuees from Hurricane Ian. The offer is valid this week only (Oct. 3 – Oct. 7). Just show a valid ID.

The zoo is open every day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. https://www.nczoo.org/

(Final) ‘Career Connections’ event happening this Wednesday (OCT 5)

= ‘Finance + Insurance’

Whether you’re taking the first steps in your career, looking for a new career path, or looking for a way to spend your retirement years.

Location: Historic Broyhill in Clemmons. This is a free community event. (4pm – 6pm)

Career Connections is NOT a job fair. Registration is strongly encouraged.

Hosted by the Lewisville-Clemmons Chamber of Commerce along with the ShallowFord Foundation and Forsyth Tech. https://members.lewisville-clemmons.com/events/calendarcatgid/6?m=2022-09-01

How big?? An Upstate New York farmer has set a new record for the largest pumpkin in North America. The massive pumpkin weighed 2,554 pounds, a new state record. According to the Buffalo News, Andrusz came short of the world record for heaviest pumpkin ever, set by a farmer in Italy in 2021 with a 2,702-pound pumpkin, according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Still, it could make a pretty huge Jack-o’-lantern or a whole lot of pumpkin pies. Scott Andrusz and his team won $5,000. Wanna see it/ The big pumpkin will be on display through Oct. 16 at the Great Pumpkin Farm, located 17 miles outside of Buffalo.