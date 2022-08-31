Tuesday News, OCT 11, 2022

Buy now. If you’re planning to fly over the holidays, now’s the time to get the best deals on airfares. Some travel experts recommend securing holiday flights before the end of October because prices typically increase considerably as Thanksgiving gets closer.

*What are the best days to fly for Thanksgiving (Nov 24)?

To save money, Expedia suggests waiting until Monday (Nov 21) to depart.

The cheapest return flights will be on Friday (Nov 25).

*What are the best days to fly for Christmas (Dec 25)?

For departure, the Monday (Dec 19) or Tuesday (Dec 20) before Christmas.

For returns, the Tuesday (Dec 27) or Wednesday (Dec 28) after Christmas Day could save you $40 per ticket.

‘Speed limit not speed suggestion’

The National Transportation Safety Board has recommended a new vehicle system, technology that essentially recognizes speed limits and either issues visual or audible alerts when a driver is speeding OR prevents vehicles from going above those limits. The federal government is urging car makers to put speed-limiting systems in new cars.

Note: There have been more than 20,000 deaths on US roads this year alone. BTW: New York City has become the first city in the US to test the speed-limiting technology in its fleet vehicles. www.cnn.com/videos/business/2022/10/10/car-speed-system-drunk-driving-ntsb-tech-newday-muntean-pkg-contd-vpx.cnn

Bring in those trash cans, or get fined?

Beginning November 1st, the city of Greensboro will be instituting a new program – the Trash and Recycling Container Compliance Program – that will issue a $25 fee (or fine?) to households that leave trash or recycling containers at the curb for more than 48 hours (over the course of a week). The initial plan only allowed a 24-hour window that containers were allowed at the curb. Info at the city of Greensboro website.

You’ve heard of the great recession, the great resignation.

What about the ‘Great Recital’??

Professor Tom Meyer, also known as The Bible Memory Man, and others will be ‘reciting’ the entire New Testament – by memory! The Institute for Creation Research (ICR) is hosting the event in Dallas, Texas this week (Oct 11-15) starting around 10am each day. The “Great Recital’ will be live-streamed daily on the ICR YouTube channel.

*An oral tradition: Reciting the Bible in public was commonplace among the Israelites.

The event also coincides with the Jewish holiday of the “Feast of the Tabernacles.

It’s ‘Fire Prevention Week’ (Oct. 9-15)

This year’s theme: “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape”

Update: The numbers are in from the Carolina Classic Fair…

Close to 230,000 guests (229,761) attended the Carolina Classic Fair

in Winston-Salem – a 26% increase over the 2021 fair.

Also, more than 50,000 pounds of food was donated to Crisis Control Ministry on that Wednesday of the fair — a more than 220% increase over 2021.

This year’s event was shortened to 9-days after Hurricane Ian cancelled the first Friday of the fair. BTW: The fair is still ‘rebounding’ after enduring a name change and the Covid pandemic. www.carolinaclassicfair.com

The next Triad Honor Flight is planned for this Wednesday (Oct 12) at PTI.

Medicare enrollment begins October 15 (and ends Dec. 7)

Election 2022: Mid-term elections are less than a month away…

Get more information on voting, even view your ‘sample ballot’ online

through the NC State Board of Elections website…

* ‘One-Stop’ Early Voting begins October 20th / Election day is November 8th

TIPS: Simple tricks to cooking delicious chicken

Don’t rinse raw chicken before cooking?

Washing, rinsing or soaking raw chicken will not kill the bacteria. There’s also a good chance you’ll splash or splatter the dangerous germs all over your kitchen, contaminating your sink, work surface and utensils.

*Just pat the chicken dry with paper towels.

Don’t worry! The high heat it takes to cook it will also kill the germs

Don’t ‘over-marinate with citrus juice?

More is not better.

Don’t ‘Stir Fry’ chicken and veggies at the same time

Stir fry the chicken first until just cooked (adding seasonings like ginger, scallion, garlic and soy sauce just before it’s done so they don’t burn), then remove and set aside. Reheat the wok or pan until very hot, separately cook the veggies and sauce. Just before serving, add the chicken back to the pan and toss briefly just to heat through.

Don’t use fancy Olive Oil for fried chicken

Expensive extra-virgin oils can smoke and burn if they get too hot, leaving a bitter taste.

Instead, use vegetable oil. It will be much easier on your wallet, and the chicken will taste great.

https://www.foodnetwork.com/how-to/packages/help-around-the-kitchen/photos/chicken-mistakes