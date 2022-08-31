Tuesday News, October 18, 2022
Freeze Warning for our listening area early Wednesday morning *Protect sensitive outdoor plants + winterize outdoor plumbing to keep it from freezing.
Peak color in the Northern Mountains (elevations above 3,000 feet).
Prepping for ‘COLD’ weather
Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside in cold weather.
Don’t forget your hat and gloves.
Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.
If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.
Home: Never leave portable heaters unattended.
Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.
More information: News Blog at wbfj.fm and on our Facebook page http://emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/beforestorm/supplylists.asp
http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/
Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.
www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips
Jobs: Greensboro Police Department looking to fill dozens of positions.
A ‘hiring fair’ is set for Wednesday evening from 5:30pm til 8pm
at the Police Academy building (1510 North Church Street) in Greensboro.
*The department is looking to hire entry-level positions and experienced officers.
Both are eligible for signing bonuses and other hiring incentives.
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-police-department-jobs-nother-carolina/83
Red Kettle Bell Ringers needed.
Kettle workers need to have their own transportation, be reliable, and follow all Red Kettle protocols. Volunteer or paid positions
Apply in person Monday through Friday, between 8:30am and 4pm at the Center of Hope location on 1255 N. Trade St. in downtown Winston-Salem.
https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/were-hiring-bell-ringers
Today is Chocolate ‘Cup Cake’ day
Pharmacy Tech Day
Information Overload day
Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act of 1972.
*Protecting and restoring waterways in the U.S.
The Clean Water Act was implemented “to help paving the way for national water quality standards, restricting pollution, and investing in wastewater treatment and better wetlands management”. Still water quality is a work in progress… https://waterkeeper.org/act50
https://www.wavy.com/news/national/tuesday-marks-50-years-of-the-clean-water-act/
Homeless in Greensboro
More than 2,500 students who attend Guildford County Schools are homeless.
The number is up from about 1,000 in the 2020-2021 school year.
School leaders say students and families identify themselves by informing their respective school or homeless services office by completing a student-in-transition affidavit. School leaders suggest that students experiencing homelessness can lose four to six months of academic progress with one school move during the school year.
https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/guilford-county-schools-sees-increase-in-number-of-students-facing-homelessness/
This week is National School Bus Safety Week.
State Highway Patrol doing their ‘Operation Stop-Arm’ this week
Approximately 14,000 school buses travel North Carolina highways daily – transporting close to 800,000 students – to and from school. Unfortunately, nearly 3,000 motorists disregard school bus stop arms each day in NC. https://www.wataugademocrat.com/blowingrocket/news/north-carolina-state-highway-patrol-to-conduct-operation-stop-arm-oct-17-21/
Medicare enrollment is underway through December 7th.
https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/medicare-open-enrollment-begins-soon/
‘Giving the Gift of Life’ Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.
College Football
Mid-week matchup for the Mountaineers
App State hosting Georgia State. Wednesday night game in Boone (7:30pm)
Wake Forest hosting Boston College this Saturday(Oct 22) Kick off at 3:30pm
Wake Forest went up in the Top 25 rankings to #13 (even with a ‘bye’ weekend).
Coming up this week…
Election 2022: Mid-term elections
‘One-Stop’ Early Voting begins this Thursday (Oct 20) thru November 5th.
Election day is Tuesday, November 8th
Get helpful information on early voting locations in your county, even view your ‘sample ballot’ online through the NC State Board of Elections website…
https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering / https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/who-can-register
Student loan forgiveness: Beta Launch (link)
The Biden administration has launched a beta version of its student loan forgiveness application that borrowers can use to apply for their loan forgiveness. If you submit an application, it will be processed, and you won’t need to resubmit.
https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application
Fall Home Furnishings Market in High Point
October 22-26 (this Saturday though the final Wednesday of October).
The Barbeque Festival in Lexington this Saturday, Oct 22.
https://www.thebarbecuefestival.com/
Do you love Chick-fil-A salad dressings?
Avocado Lime Ranch
Garden Herb Ranch
Creamy Salsa
Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette
Good News: Beginning next Spring (2023), select Chick-Fil-A dressings will be available in 12 fluid-ounce bottles at participating retail stores. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/food/chickfila-bottles-salad-dressings/85-607b011e-8db5-4c7a-8f9f-3f734c7ec887?ref=exit-recirc
