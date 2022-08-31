Search
Tuesday News

Oct 18, 2022Comments Off on Tuesday News

Tuesday News, October 18, 2022

Freeze Warning for our listening area early Wednesday morning  *Protect sensitive outdoor plants + winterize outdoor plumbing to keep it from freezing.

 Peak color in the Northern Mountains (elevations above 3,000 feet).

Prepping for ‘COLD’ weather

Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside in cold weather.

Don’t forget your hat and gloves.

Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Never leave portable heaters unattended.

Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

More information: News Blog at wbfj.fm and on our Facebook page http://emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/beforestorm/supplylists.asp

http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/

 

Pets: Good rule of thumb: “If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for them”.

www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips

 

Jobs: Greensboro Police Department looking to fill dozens of positions.

A ‘hiring fair’ is set for Wednesday evening from 5:30pm til 8pm

at the Police Academy building (1510 North Church Street) in Greensboro.

*The department is looking to hire entry-level positions and experienced officers.

Both are eligible for signing bonuses and other hiring incentives.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-police-department-jobs-nother-carolina/83

 

Red Kettle Bell Ringers needed.

Kettle workers need to have their own transportation, be reliable, and follow all Red Kettle protocols. Volunteer or paid positions

Apply in person Monday through Friday, between 8:30am and 4pm at the Center of Hope location on 1255 N. Trade St. in downtown Winston-Salem.

https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/were-hiring-bell-ringers

 

Today is Chocolate ‘Cup Cake’ day

Pharmacy Tech Day

Information Overload day

 

Today marks the 50th anniversary of the Clean Water Act of 1972.

*Protecting and restoring waterways in the U.S.

The Clean Water Act was implemented “to help paving the way for national water quality standards, restricting pollution, and investing in wastewater treatment and better wetlands management”. Still water quality is a work in progress… https://waterkeeper.org/act50

https://www.wavy.com/news/national/tuesday-marks-50-years-of-the-clean-water-act/

 

Homeless in Greensboro

More than 2,500 students who attend Guildford County Schools are homeless.

The number is up from about 1,000 in the 2020-2021 school year.

School leaders say students and families identify themselves by informing their respective school or homeless services office by completing a student-in-transition affidavit. School leaders suggest that students experiencing homelessness can lose four to six months of academic progress with one school move during the school year.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/greensboro/guilford-county-schools-sees-increase-in-number-of-students-facing-homelessness/

This week is National School Bus Safety Week.

State Highway Patrol doing their ‘Operation Stop-Arm’ this week

Approximately 14,000 school buses travel North Carolina highways daily – transporting close to 800,000 students – to and from school.  Unfortunately, nearly 3,000 motorists disregard school bus stop arms each day in NC. https://www.wataugademocrat.com/blowingrocket/news/north-carolina-state-highway-patrol-to-conduct-operation-stop-arm-oct-17-21/

 

Medicare enrollment is underway through December 7th.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/medicare-open-enrollment-begins-soon/

 

 ‘Giving the Gift of Life’  Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the  Blood Donor App.

 

College Football

Mid-week matchup for the Mountaineers

App State hosting Georgia State. Wednesday night game in Boone (7:30pm)

 

Wake Forest hosting Boston College this Saturday(Oct 22)  Kick off at 3:30pm

Wake Forest went up in the Top 25 rankings to #13 (even with a ‘bye’ weekend).

 

 

Coming up this week…

 

Election 2022: Mid-term elections

‘One-Stop’ Early Voting begins this Thursday (Oct 20) thru November 5th.

Election day is Tuesday, November 8th

Get helpful information on early voting locations in your county, even view your ‘sample ballot’ online through the NC State Board of Elections website…

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering    /   https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/who-can-register

 

Student loan forgiveness: Beta Launch (link)

The Biden administration has launched a beta version of its student loan forgiveness application that borrowers can use to apply for their loan forgiveness. If you submit an application, it will be processed, and you won’t need to resubmit.

https://studentaid.gov/debt-relief/application

 

Fall Home Furnishings Market in High Point

October 22-26 (this Saturday though the final Wednesday of October).

 

The Barbeque Festival in Lexington this Saturday, Oct 22.

https://www.thebarbecuefestival.com/

 

Do you love Chick-fil-A salad dressings?

Avocado Lime Ranch

Garden Herb Ranch

Creamy Salsa

Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette

Good News: Beginning next Spring (2023), select Chick-Fil-A dressings will be available in 12 fluid-ounce bottles at participating retail stores. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/food/chickfila-bottles-salad-dressings/85-607b011e-8db5-4c7a-8f9f-3f734c7ec887?ref=exit-recirc

