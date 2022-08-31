Tuesday News

Tuesday, October 25, 2022

2 months til Christmas

Less than a month til Thanksgiving Day (Nov 24)

RECALL: Several brands of dry shampoos have been recalled due to the potential presence of benzene, a chemical that can cause cancer. Certain Unilever products including Dove, Nexxus, Suave, and TRESemmé aerosol dry shampoos are part of the recall. The affected products were produced prior to October 2021 and were distributed at retailers nationwide. https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/unilever-issues-voluntary-us-recall-select-dry-shampoos-due-potential-presence-benzene

Reveal Parties Booming? The Covid-19 pandemic which demanded we stay in our homes for months on end has also helped fuel a baby boom. There was a 6% jump in US births last year, according to a new study. CNN

An earthquake in Virginia. A 2.4 magnitude quake was felt near the North Carolina-Virginia border- not far from Galax around 5:30am.

Source: U.S Geological Survey www.wxii12.com/article/earthquake-hits-virginia-overnight-reports-of-damage

Tragic: A 15-year-old girl and a 61-year-old woman were fatally wounded during a shooting at a high school in St. Louis on Monday. The gunman (who later died at the hospital) was identified as a 19-year-old who graduated from the school last year and had no prior criminal history. https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/25/us/st-louis-school-shooting-tuesday/index.html

New leadership in London. Rishi Sunak has officially taken over as Britain’s Prime Minister, becoming the country’s third leader in seven weeks.

https://www.cnn.com/uk/live-news/uk-prime-minister-rishi-sunak-tuesday-intl-gbr/index.html

New Study: People who experienced fever, chills or muscle pain after receiving Covid-19 vaccines tend to have a greater antibody response than those who had no symptoms at all. https://www.cnn.com/2022/10/24/health/covid-antibody-response-vaccines/index.html

Forsyth County has a new free COVID-19 testing site.

Hanes CME Church (on Highland Ave) replaces the testing site at Union Baptist Church. *Ottendorf is the state vendor operating the site.

Testing hours will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For a list of free COVID-19 test sites, go to covid19.ncdhhs.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing link.

Election 2022: Mid-term elections

‘One-Stop’ (In Person) Early Voting continues through Saturday, Nov 5th.

Check with your county’s Board of Elections for specific times and locations.

*Election day is Tuesday, Nov 8th

Get helpful information on early voting locations in your county, even view your ‘sample ballot’ (from the NC State Board of Elections website) on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering / https://www.ncsbe.gov/registering/who-can-register

Red Kettle Bell Ringers needed.

Kettle workers need to have their own transportation, be reliable, and follow all Red Kettle protocols. Volunteer or paid positions. Apply in person Monday through Friday, between 8:30am and 4pm at the Center of Hope location on N. Trade St. in downtown Winston-Salem. https://southernusa.salvationarmy.org/winston-salem/were-hiring-bell-ringers

Urgent care or ER?

The difference between urgent care and emergency care is the severity of the conditions they treat, opening hours, typical wait times, and cost. Urgent care doesn’t accept emergency situations. Emergency departments are open 24 hours. Urgent care clinics have shorter wait times and cost less with more likelihood for insurance coverage.

https://www.wakehealth.edu/specialty/u/urgent-care/emergency-care-vs-urgent-care

*Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has opened its first 24/7 Urgent Care Clinic in Kernersville. The facility – located on Gateway Center Drive -will provide both adult and pediatric urgent care services, along with on-site X-rays and a separate waiting area for pediatric patients.

www.wakehealth.edu/locations/urgent-care/urgent-care-kernersville

Price increases at some Disney parks. It now costs $179 dollars for a ticket to visit Disneyland in California during the busier holiday season. And that’s before counting the expanses of food, parking and souvenirs. CNN

Airheads is sending ‘candy-flavored dental floss’ to the homes of dentists (nationwide)? The candy maker is hoping to ‘bridge the gap’ between dentists and the season of giving candy. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/airheads-helps-dentists-not-be-the-worst-house-on-the-block-this-halloween-with-candy-flavored-dental-floss-301652560.html

Update: More information is coming out about a child found inside a padlocked dog kennel in Davidson County last week. After an anonymous 911 call, deputies found a 9-year-old which revealed that he had been living in the kennel since April and that he didn’t have a room inside the Davidson County house where his father and stepmother were living on Cress Road. The 9-year-old was taken to the hospital. His father, stepmother and stepmother’s aunt, who owns the property, were arrested and charged with felony child abuse. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/child-found-locked-in-dog-kennel-told-detectives-he-had-been-living-outside-since-april-warrants-show/

Medicare enrollment is underway through December 7th.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/medicare-open-enrollment-begins-soon/

‘Giving the Gift of Life’ Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.