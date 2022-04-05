Tuesday News, April 05, 2022

Good news. Registration for that ‘Bradford Pear “bounty” Program’ is back open – for Guilford County residents – starting TODAY (April 5). The program was ‘paused’ temporarily due to high demand. Through the program, Guilford County residents can get a ‘new’ tree by removing and turning in their smelly Bradford pear trees. Replacement trees include redbud, flowering dogwood, paw paw, serviceberry, river birch, blackgum, box elder, swamp white oak, tulip poplar, silver maple and American beech. This is on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Registration is necessary. The exchange will take place on April 23, from 9am to noon at the UNC-G’s ‘Park & Ride lot’ at 1720 West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

You can find out more at https://www.treebountync.com/

Bo Time: Bojangles is giving away $1 million dollars in free gas to its customers.

While supplies last, every purchase of a Bojangles Family Meal — with 12 or 20 pieces of bone-in chicken, biscuits, sides and iced tea — will come with a $10 gas gift card.

Supplies are limited. https://www.bojangles.com/news-and-community/bojangles-to-give-away-1-million-in-free-gas/

Stokes County: Highway 52 SB at the Pinnacle Exit is back open after a deadly cras.

A tractor-trailer crashed into a pickup truck and a rollback tow truck around 3am this morning. The driver of the pickup truck died at the scene. Clean up blocked Hwy 52 SB for several hours. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/traffic/surry-county-crash-us-52-pilot-mountain/83

When will ‘pollen season’ be over? Depends…

Tree pollen season (which we are in now) ends in early June.

Weed pollen increases in May and continues through June, as well.

Grass pollen peaks in May and continues through September.

Good News: Pollen levels across trees, grass, and weeds are low by July; however, ragweed spikes again in August through mid-September.

The season as a whole usually comes to a sharp end around late October, which is the timing of our first hard frost. So, who’s ready for Fall?!? 😊

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/weather/when-will-this-pollen-end/83-d48d6f4c-4c5f-4790-aeb0-63caf8ba8313

Men’s NCAA Basketball Tournament: Another close game!

UNC falling short to the Kansas Jayhawks last night…72-69.

Still an incredible run for the Tarheels. *If you are wondering…

What is THE Carolina blue color? It’s Pantone Color 542-c.

Extending the Life of Appliances?

Removing lint, checking seals, proper wash loads to replacing filters…

These helpful tips from consumer advocate Clark Howard will indeed save you money and extend the life of your appliances! https://clark.com/save-money/extend-the-life-of-appliances/

Most popular ‘baby names’ in North Carolina for 2022

For girls, Olivia, Ava, and Amelia top the list. Harper is unique to NC.

For boys: Liam, Noah and James top the list. Jackson, Levi, and Mason are unique to NC. Check out the Top baby names for NC on the News Blog.

https://www.names.org/lists/by-state/nc/

A call for harsher sanctions. Britain, France and the United States are expected to present new evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine at the UN Security Council today while Ukraine braces for renewed Russian attacks in the country’s East.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2022/april/russian-troops-retreat-from-kyiv-after-ravaging-surrounding-communities-biden-says-putin-should-be-tried-for-war-crimes

GOP Senators Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court, all but ensuring she will become the first black female justice to the nation’s highest court.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2022/april/senate-panel-to-vote-on-jackson-nomination-to-supreme-court

Tesla and SpaceX creator Elon Musk has just become Twitter’s largest shareholder after criticizing the platform’s approach to free speech.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/april/elon-musk-buys-controlling-stock-in-twitter-after-condemning-its-approach-to-free-speech?

‘The Case for Heaven’ in theaters for a limited run (April 4-6).

Separating myth from biblical truth, New York Times best-selling Christian author Lee Strobel shares his investigative voyage of ‘heaven’ with interviews from experts about the evidence for the afterlife while offering credible answers to the most provocative questions about what happens when we die, near-death experiences, heaven, and hell. https://www.thecaseforheavenmovie.com/

*Local theaters showing “The Case for Heaven” include Winston-Salem, Greensboro,

High Point Salisbury and Asheboro. https://www.fathomevents.com/events/The-Case-For-Heaven

Betty Reid Soskin, the National Park Service’s oldest active ranger, retired last week (March 31), just a few months after celebrating her 100th birthday.

Soskin spent over a decade working at the Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park after joining the service full-time in 2011.

As a park ranger, Soskin led public programs with visitors and shared her own personal experiences of World War II. And she worked to highlight the untold stories of African Americans and other people of color during the war. The Rosie the Riveter/WWII Home Front National Historical Park will celebrate Soskin’s retirement on April 16.

https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/oldest-park-ranger-retires-trnd/index.html