Tuesday News, April 12, 2022

When it comes to tax documents and paper bills, when to shred? Tax returns: 3 to 7 years according to the IRS.

Paper bank statements: 1 year

Credit card bills: 45 days

Utility bills: shred them right after you pay them

https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/taxes/how-long-to-keep-tax-records

Reminder: Tax Day 2022 is April 18 (the Monday after Easter).

There will be a Full moon this Saturday night heading into Easter…

This full moon also known as the Pink moon or ‘Paschal’ (PASS – kull) moon.

“Paschal” stems from Pascha, the Greek and Latin word for Passover.

https://www.almanac.com/easter-paschal-full-moon#

Dealing with ‘long Covid’? New research showing that roughly one in three people who have had COVID-19 are still experiencing health problems. Long Covid symptoms include but not limited to: fatigue, brain fog, difficulty breathing even limitations for taste and smell. “Long COVID” often affects people who had only a mild case, and in some, it is much worse than the initial infection. Note: The Department of Health and Human Services is starting an urgent push to research this mysterious condition and help the millions of Americans who are struggling with it – providing doctors with guidelines for treating long COVID and maintaining access to insurance coverage.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2022/april/what-is-long-covid-and-why-do-so-many-people-have-it

Tragic accident: Praying for the family of that 3-year-old girl who lost her life in a ‘waterfall’ accident on Sunday at Whitewater Falls Park (located 60 miles southwest of Asheville near the North and South Carolina line). The little girl’s body was recovered early Monday morning. *Whitewater Falls is the highest waterfall east of the Rockies.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/child-dies-at-whitewater-falls-park-in-jackson-county-nc/83

$127.37: That’s the average monthly cell phone bill in the US. Source: J.D. Power

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the HIGH range.

Grass pollen in the MODERATE range for Tuesday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Local Baseball: The Winston-Salem Dash VS Greensboro Grasshoppers begin a 6-day cross-town series starting TONIGHT (April 12). First pitch at 7pm. www.wsdash.com

Virtual Career Fair for individuals with disabilities (or different-abilities)

Wednesday (April 13) from 9am to 6pm. Hosted by the state of North Carolina.

*Opportunities are available for every level of candidate, from experienced professionals to recent college graduates and college students with disabilities, to meet online with state agency recruiters on Wednesday.

NOTE: Participants are encouraged to create an online profile in NEO-GOV, the state jobs portal, at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina.

Registration is at https://oshr.nc.gov/virtual-career-fair-individuals-disabilities.

FUEL UP WITH KRISPY KREME?

For the next four Wednesdays (starting on April 13), Krispy Kreme will be selling a dozen glazed – for the same price as a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline.

(Based on the national average). According to AAA, the national average for regular unleaded was $4.11 a gallon on Monday, so the dozen original glaze will be ____?

Yep. $4.11 a dozen on Wednesday (April 13).

Redeemable this Wednesday (in their stores only). Limit 2 dozen.

Prices will be updated weekly on Tuesdays. Details at www.krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump.

Calling all beautiful babies. Gerber’s “Spokesbaby” search is on!

The 2022 Gerber Baby Photo Search continues through Thursday, April 14 at 11:59pm.

Children ages 0 – 4 are eligible to enter the competition. Parents and guardians can submit their child’s “smiliest” photos and videos to Gerber’s portal thru Thursday.

https://photosearch.gerber.com/

The winner, who will earn the title of “Spokesbaby” and “Chief Growing Officer,” will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and ads throughout the year.

Plus, they will also receive a $25,000 prize.

Eliminating 3G: The switch to 5G could impact features you use on your car every day! From remote start to navigation, features in car models as recent as 2022 will be unavailable when 3G goes away later this year.

*Consumer Reports has said for years that a car is a computer on wheels. “Almost every car these days has an internet connection built-in. And that can be used for safety features, like being able to automatically call for help in a crash, or for convenience, like being able to start the car remotely or check to see if the doors are locked or unlocked,” said Keith Barry, Consumer Reports Auto Editor.

But for millions of cars on the road today, that technology relies on an aging 3G wireless network. And by the end of this year, all of the major cellular carriers will permanently shut down their 3G networks.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know/5g-how-the-switch-could-impact-features-on-your-car-consumer-reports-cars-built-with-3g-remote-start-calling-for-help-navigation-impact-and-upgrade/83