Tuesday News, April 19, 2022

Verne Hill

Reminder: Patchy frost early Wednesday morning…

 April is National Internship Awareness Month 

 

RECALL: Toyota is recalling about 460,000 vehicles in the U.S. to fix a software problem that can disable the electronic stability control system.

The recall covers several Toyota model vehicles from the 2020 to 2022.

Venza, Mirai, RAV4 Hybrid, RAV4 Prime, Sienna Hybrid, and Highlander Hybrid. Also included are the LS500h, LX600, NX350h, and NX450h-plus from the Lexus luxury brand. Owners will be notified by mid-June when they can take their vehicles to the dealer for a repair.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/toyota-recalls-460000-vehicles-due-to-software-problem/39729078

 

Deadly house fire in Davie County on Monday afternoon claiming the lives of 4 people – 2 adults and 2 children.   Fire crews responded to the fire at a home on Junction Road in Coolemee – just south of Mocksville – around 2:15pm Monday.

The cause of death for each victim is pending autopsy results.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/davie-county-house-fire/83-1916cab4-a889-4c90-96f6-a7ffddc2898b

 

Election 2022: Absentee ballots are now available through your local board of elections office for the Primary Election on May 17, 2022.  

*How you are registered to vote (as in Party affiliation) matters during a primary.

One-stop early voting begins April 28 – May 14, 2022

Primary Election Day, will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022  https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting

 

Greensboro Police Chief, Brian James, is retiring at the end of May.  James joined the Greensboro Police department in 1996 and was promoted to Chief in January 2020. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/greensboro-police-chief-brian-james-retires/83-8

 

Fuel Up with Krispy Kreme

April 20: This Wednesday’s price for a dozen Original Glazed donuts at

Krispy Kreme will be $4.08 (based on the national average for a gallon of gas nationwide). * Krispy Kreme will be selling a dozen glazed – for the same price as a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline through May 4.

Limit 2 dozen. Redeemable this Wednesday at this price (in their stores only).

Details at www.krispykreme.com/offers/beatthepump.

https://www.facebook.com/KrispyKreme

 

 

New: On Monday, a federal judge in Florida struck down the Federal mask mandate on airplanes, trains and buses, claiming it exceeded the CDC’s statutory authority.

Based on the ruling, the Biden administration says the TSA will not enforce masking, still the CDC continues to recommend masking in specific situations.

Bottom line: You may still wear a face covering but the federal government isn’t mandating it.     https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/april/say-goodbye-to-masks-on-airplanes-federal-judge-strikes-down-cdc-requirement

 

Seasonal Allergy Alert

TREE pollen in the HIGH range for Tuesday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

 

 

 

 

A group of people collectively singing Chris Tomlin’s “How Great Is Our God” on an EasyJet flight over the weekend has gone viral (with mixed emotions?).

https://premierchristian.news/us/news/article/christians-go-viral-after-starting-worship-session-mid-flight

 

 

“The Chosen,” a film about the life of Jesus, has captured the eyes of 400 million people. It’s so popular that it’s currently coming in at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and has raised more money than any other crowd-funded media project in history.

How did it get so popular?

Perhaps part of the reason: A recent smear campaign against the show that included defaced billboards and advertisements on social media telling people NOT to watch it – which left people both confused and intrigued. As it turns out, the smear camapign was faked. It was part of an advertising strategy, Dallas Jenkins, the director of “The Chosen,” explained on “Banfield.” *Seasons one and two are streaming now, and the third season of ‘The Chosen’ is fully funded and set to begin production soon. https://www.newsnationnow.com/banfield/chosen-film-boosted-by-fake-anti-christian-ad-campaign/

 

 

Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist announcing a $1 million-dollar gift to Senior Services, Inc., of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County’s Creative Connections Capital Campaign toward construction of the new Intergenerational Center for Arts and Wellness.  Wake Forest Baptist, Wake Forest University School of Medicine and Senior Services have a long history of collaboration through the Sticht Center and the Williams Adult Day Center.

*The Sticht Center, one of the first geriatrics-focused health care centers in the country, provides a wide variety of clinical, rehabilitation, wellness and research programs to help seniors and their families understand and manage the challenges that often come with aging. For more than two decades, the two organizations have worked together to develop new and innovative approaches to improve health and well-being in older populations, particularly around dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

*This collaboration will continue and be enhanced in the new Intergenerational Center.

https://newsroom.wakehealth.edu/news-releases/2022/04/wake-forest-baptist-announces-1-million-gift-to-senior-services-capital-campaign

*Anyone wishing to volunteer (or donate) can contact Senior Services of Winston-Salem at 336-725-0907 or visit www.seniorservicesinc.org.

 

 

 

 

Previous PostWednesday News, April 20, 2022
Community Events

Apr
22
Fri
7:00 pm Joyce Meyer Conference @ LJVM Coliseum (Winston-Salem)
Joyce Meyer Conference @ LJVM Coliseum (Winston-Salem)
Apr 22 @ 7:00 pm – 9:30 pm
Joyce Meyer is an author, speaker, and host of the daily radio program” Enjoying Everyday Life.” Worship: Matt Redman All sessions are FREE!! https://joycemeyer.org/en/conferences/2022/Winston-Salem (336) 758.2410 Session Schedule: April 22 @ 7pm, April 23 @[...]
8:00 pm Drive-In Movie Night @ Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church (High Point)
Drive-In Movie Night @ Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church (High Point)
Apr 22 @ 8:00 pm – 10:30 pm
Movie: “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory” (1971) It’s Free  /  (336) 884-2204
Apr
23
Sat
8:00 am “Hope Run” 5k Fundraiser @ Bailey Park (Winston-Salem)
“Hope Run” 5k Fundraiser @ Bailey Park (Winston-Salem)
Apr 23 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
In addition to the 5k run, there will be live entertainment, activities for the kids & more! To register: https://p2p.onecause.com/trellishoperun/home Proceeds: Trellis Supportive Care (Winston-Salem) (336) 331-1323
8:00 am Craft & Yard Sale @ Ardmore United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Craft & Yard Sale @ Ardmore United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 23 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Proceeds: Women’s Ministries 336.723-3695
9:00 am Community Shred Day @ New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Community Shred Day @ New Philadelphia Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
Apr 23 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Cost: $5.00 (per box) Proceeds: Outreach Ministries (336) 972-0494 http://www.newphilly.org      
WBFJ Your Family Station

