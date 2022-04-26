Search
Tuesday News, April 26, 2022

Verne Hill

Bug season is here, which means you’ll need a good insect repellent! Consumer Reports testing more than 50 insect ‘repellent sprays, lotions, and wipes’. Not all repellents are created equal.   *Tip: No matter which brand or type of repellent you’re using, products made with 25% to 30% DEET work the best, according to Consumer Reports. If you prefer not to use DEET, CR also recommends some repellents made with 30% lemon eucalyptus oil.

https://www.consumerreports.org/insect-repellent/best-insect-repellents-for-you-and-your-family-a4042114470/

 

Novant Health easing Visitor Restrictions for anyone over the age of two, as long as they wear a mask and complete a COVID-19 screening. More information:  https://www.novanthealth.org/home/coronavirus-resources.aspx?

 

China is battling its biggest Covid-19 wave yet amid widespread lockdowns and increased restrictions. Yesterday, Beijing rolled out mass coronavirus testing for nearly 20 million residents in most of the city as authorities race to contain a fresh Omicron outbreak. This has sparked panic buying as citizens fear a mass lockdown is imminent.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/24/china/beijing-covid-outbreak-lockdown-fears-intl-hnk/index.html

 

CDC: Guns surpassed car crashes as the top cause of death in America for those aged 19 and under in 2020. That is the first-time guns have been the leading cause of death for this age group, according to the study.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/us-news/guns-became-leading-killer-of-us-children-teens-in-2020/

 

All nine seats on the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board are up for grabs, with just four incumbents seeking another four-year term.

Early voting for the May 17 primary begins this Thursday, April 28.

The winners will advance to the general election in November. 

https://journalnow.com/news/local/all-9-seats-are-up-for-grabs-on-the-winston-salem-forsyth-school-board-heres

 

Election 2022: One-stop early voting begins THIS Thursday, April 28 (thru May 14)

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, 2022

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting   /   https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

View your ‘Sample Ballot’ through a link on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

 

Blood Drive: Calvary Baptist Church on Peace Haven Road in Winston Salem
This Thursday (April 28) between 2:30pm – 7pm.

 

Strawberry Season is finally here! Some local farms are back to offering U-pick strawberries, while others are sticking to pre-picked strawberry buckets.

Check out a list of local ‘berry farms’ in the Triad on the news Blog!

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/strawberry-farms-list-near-greensboro-nc/83

Berry Farms in NC: https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

 

Seasonal Allergy Alert

TREE pollen in the HIGH range. Weed pollen in the moderate range for Monday.

https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

 

 

 

 

Should you rent or buy?

It’s a tough question considering the current housing market. Rental rates have rebounded to pre-pandemic levels and mortgage rates have climbed above 5%.

*Ask yourself these four questions (on the News Blog)

https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/25/homes/us-home-rent-or-buy-feseries/index.html

 

General Motors will produce a fully electric Chevrolet Corvette?

Most all-electric vehicles in production so far have been four-door sedans and SUVs, as the need for batteries lends itself to larger and heavier vehicles.  GM has said it plans to produce only zero-emission vehicles, meaning fully electric or powered by hydrogen fuel cells, by 2035.  https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/25/business/electric-hybrid-corvette/index.html

 

Commissioners in Watauga county have designated April as the “Month of Remembrance” for Watauga County’s Fallen Law Enforcement Officers”.  This Thursday, the county is remembering two officers that lost their lives in the line of duty.  April 28th is the one-year anniversary of the deaths of K-9 Deputy Logan Fox and Sergeant Chris Ward. Flags will be flown at half-staff and everyone in Watauga County is encouraged to illuminate a blue light. https://wataugaonline.com/commissioners-designate-april-as-month-of-remembrance-for-fallen-officers-28th-to-honor-deputy-fox-sergeant-ward/

 

‘THIS’ kids club is concerning some Greensboro parents. 

An after-school ‘Satan club’ forming at Joyner elementary?

Learn more at the News Blog.  *A rally is planned at 2pm this Friday at the school…

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/piedmont-parents-concerned-about-school-satan-club/

 

Twitter deal almost done?

The $44 billion dollar agreement, which was unanimously approved by Twitter’s board on Monday, is expected to close later this year pending approval from shareholders and regulators. In a statement yesterday, Elon Musk reiterated his proposed changes for the platform, including his goal to bolster free speech.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/04/25/tech/elon-musk-twitter-sale-agreement/index.html

 

 

