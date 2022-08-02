Tuesday News, August 02, 2022

The “Dog Days of Summer” continue…

$3.87 = Today’s average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina (TUE)

Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

‘National Night Out’ events planned across the Piedmont Triad THIS EVENING.

National Night Out enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community. https://natw.org/

*Events planned in Archdale, Winston-Salem, Lexington, Kernersville, Clemmons, Mocksville, Salisbury, Thomasville, Spencer, High Point, Jamestown and Greensboro.

Update: The death toll in eastern Kentucky continues to climb and hundreds remain unaccounted for after historic (and deadly) flooding last week.

Volunteers needed! Samaritan’s Purse is sending work crews (or Disaster Relief Units) to two of the hardest-hit areas of Eastern Kentucky.

They urgently need men and women who are willing to be the hands and feet of Christ. Volunteers will begin mudding out houses and removing debris this week!

*If you would like to serve, go to https://spvolunteer.org/ to sign up.

“We will be back.” Skate World in Kernersville is planning to re-open after a fire caused ‘extensive damaged’ to the interior of the building on Sunday. The Blakely family (owners of Skate World) will post updates about renovations on their Facebook page.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/skate-world-in-kernersville-plans-reopening-after-fire-damage/

Breaking News: Wyndham Hotels is buying Grandover Resort & Spa from Koury Ventures Ltd, making Grandover part of its Grand brand portfolio. Terms were not disclosed. The purchase comes two days before the opening round of the PGA’s Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club. https://journalnow.com/business/local/wyndham-purchases-grandover-resort-spa-greensboro-property-joins-grand-brand-portfolio/article

Earthquake in the High Country? A 2.1 magnitude earthquake was detected near Blowing Rock overnight. The last time an earthquake occurred close to Boone was back January 29. https://wataugaonline.com/1-8-magnitude-earthquake-measured-near-blowing-rock-last-night/

Prayers needed… Residents in St Louis are still recovering after 9 inches of rain fell last week – the city’s highest daily rainfall total since 1915.

Meanwhile, a severe drought has fueled California’s largest wildfire of the year so far. The McKinney Fire in Northern California has surpassing 55,000 acres of destruction and forcing thousands to evacuate their homes. https://www.accuweather.com/en/severe-weather/deadly-mckinney-fire-continues-to-burn-out-of-control-across-northern-california/1225535

President Biden announced that the top al-Qaida leader (Ayman al-Zawahri) was killed during a US drone strike in Afghanistan over the weekend. He was one of the master mind’s behind the 9/11 attacks on the US. https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/01/politics/joe-biden-counter-terrorism/index.html

Update: Justin Outling has conceded to incumbent Mayor Nancy Vaughan in the race for Greensboro mayor. Vaughan was the projected winner in a tight race for Greensboro mayor, after receiving 425 more votes than Outling.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/justin-outling-concedes-nancy-vaughan-greensboro-mayor-race/

A Triad woman (Alicia Muck) spotted a black bear while on her lunch break in the parking lot of the Kernersville MedCenter late last week. WFMY reporting that it’s not the first time a ‘bear’ has been spotted in the Triad. In recent weeks, several bear sightings have been reported in Kernersville, High Point, Burlington and Greensboro. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/kernersville-black-bear-sighting-cone-health-medcenter

Moderna and Pfizer COVID booster shots – updated to target Omicron subvariants – should be available by September.

www.cnn.com/2022/07/29/health/updated-covid-boosters-fall/index.html

To make an appointment for COVID testing, please visit www.starmed.care.

Find a Covid vaccination location near you at www.vaccines.gov

VFW: Volunteer Honor Guard needed

These volunteers help render military honors for deceased veterans from all branches of the military. They also participate in ‘color guard missions’ at schools, churches, retirement centers and other civic events. Members MUST be honorably discharged from military service.

Uniforms and transportation are provided.

Contact: Cliff Harris at 336-403-8756, or email clifhar@windstream.net.

Before you head out on vacation, ‘give the gift of life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross

at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.

A Canadian candy company is offering a very sweet gig.

Candy Funhouse, an online retailer of confectionery treats from chocolate bars to gummies and licorice, is hiring for a $78,000 a year ($100,000 Canadian), work-from-home job as its Chief Candy Officer.

Duties include: “leading candy board meetings, being the head taste tester … and all things fun.” The position was posted on LInkedIn in July…

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/01/business-food/candy-tasting-job-posting/index.html