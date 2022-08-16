Search
Tuesday News, August 16, 2022

Verne HillAug 16, 2022Comments Off on Tuesday News, August 16, 2022

Fall begins September 22.

 

Recalls in the News                                                                        *Millions of baby swings and rockers that pose a risk are being recalled. ‘4moms’, which manufactures products for young children, has recalled certain versions of its MamaRoo Baby Swing and RockaRoo Baby Rockers.       https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/15/business/4moms-recall-baby-swings-baby-rockers/index.html

*Approximately 5,700 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry beverages have been recalled after possibly being contaminated with cleaning solution.       https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/16/business-food/capri-sun-wild-cherry-recall/index.html     Source: US Consumer Product Safety Commission)

 

888 days (or was it 29 months) Governor Cooper has ended the state’s COVID-19 ‘State of Emergency’ after 2 and half years! The ‘Emergency Order’ (that was implemented in March of 2020) was lifted on Monday as vaccines, treatments, and other tools to combat COVID-19 are more widely available. There’s also new legislation that provides flexibility to the State Health Department as well as health care providers.

NOTE: Last week, the CDC relaxed some of its COVID-19 guidelines, dropping the recommendation that Americans quarantine themselves if they come into close contact with an infected person and dropping the social distancing rule.

*The changes are driven by a recognition that — more than 2 1/2 years since the start of the pandemic — an estimated 95% of Americans 16 and older have acquired some level of immunity – either from being vaccinated or infected. https://www.foxnews.com/auto/dodge-last-call-v8-challenger-charger-muscle-cars

 

Prayers for Mark Flynt owner of Pulliams Hotdogs & BBQ in Winston-Salem.  Mark had a heart attack at Bowman Gray Race Track on Saturday night where EMS advised him to go to the ER for further evaluation.  After a series of tests, Mark will have triple bypass surgery. (Facebook post). Prays for surgery to go well and a smooth recovery!

BTW: Pulliams Hotdogs will remain closed this week…

 

Hops Burger Bar in Winston-Salem has permanently closed. Co-owner Chris Martin saying that COVID-19 and staffing issues are some of the top reasons for the closure. Workers have been offered jobs at the two Hops Burger Bar locations in Greensboro.  https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/hops-burger-bar-winston-salem-permanently-closed/

 

The city of Winston-Salem must make ‘improvements’ to Truist Ballpark (where the DASH play) to the tune of $5-million dollars.

This in response to facility standards issued by Major League Baseball.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/mlb-winston-salem-must-make-5m-in-improvements-to-truist-stadium/article

 

Phasing out the muscle car? Dodge will phase out its gas guzzling V8 (and V6) powered muscle cars – the Challenger and Charger – at the end of December 2023, replacing them with an ‘electric version’. No, really…

https://www.foxnews.com/auto/dodge-last-call-v8-challenger-charger-muscle-cars?fbclid

 

Don’t use ‘this’ on your ‘cuts’? Health experts warn against using hydrogen peroxide to treat minor scrapes or cuts. Reason:  because it can irritate the skin and kill healthy cells within the wound, actually doing more harm than good…

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/verify/health-verify/hydrogen-peroxide-on-wounds-scrapes-cuts-health-fact-check/536-86a6b2d8-6817

 

College Football: Wake Forest is one of five ACC teams in the pre-season Top 25! (coming in at #22)       NC State is ranked #13…    AP

 

$3.65 – Today’s average price for regular unleaded in NC (TUE)

                 Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

 

 

Reminder: Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Educator Warehouse is open Monday – Thursday (from 2:30 – 5:30pm) now through August 26. The Educator Warehouse is located in a pod behind Diggs-Latham Elementary School.

*Ways to donate supplies to the store here: https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/domain/6689

 

‘Giving the Gift of Life’

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross

              at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the  Blood Donor App.

 

Most area High School football teams begin play this Friday (Aug 19). https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/who-will-your-team-play-triad-high-school-football-schedules-for-the-2022-season/article

 

A little taste of Fall…

Oreo’s pumpkin spice sandwich cookies are on store shelves NOW for a limited time.

https://www.wmbfnews.com/2022/08/03/oreo-is-bringing-back-pumpkin-spice/

 

Dr. Howard Tucker, a neurologist, has been working in medicine for 75 years. The world’s oldest practicing doctor (he earned that title last year by Guinness World Records) has hit another milestone — becoming 100!

Dr Tucker recently celebrated his 100th birthday on July 10.

The good doctor credits his long life, in part, to his passion for his career.

“I look upon retirement as the enemy of longevity,” Tucker explained. “I think that to retire, one can face potential shriveling up and ending in a nursing home. It’s fun staying alive and working… It’s delightful work. Every day I learn something new.”

While he recently stopped seeing patients, Tucker continues to teach medical residents at St. Vincent Charity Medical Center in Cleveland.

Tucker has never smoked, but has an occasional Friday night martini.

The veteran of both World War II and the Korean War has also always exercised, but stopped skiing after an accident in his 80s. To enjoy the winter weather instead, he took up snowshoeing.

Tucker and his wife, Sara (a practicing psychiatrist at 89) have been married 65 years and share four children and ten grandchildren.

Tucker’s life and times are set to subject of an upcoming documentary titled What’s Next?

“I never think of death. You die once, but you live daily. So, I focus on living.”

https://people.com/human-interest/worlds-oldest-practicing-doctor-turns-100/

 

Verne Hill

