Tuesday News, August 23, 2022

Back to School reminder: Those yellow buses will be back on the road SOON! With most public schools set to open this Monday (Aug 29), transportation officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools explaining that drivers in Forsyth County illegally pass school buses over 100 times a day. “Stop-arm violations can be very scary,” said Cynthia Coleman, a veteran bus driver who has been driving a bus for over 20 years. “I’m asking the public to please slow down. Watch for kids. Listen. Stay off your cellphone.”

*Drivers pay a minimum fine of $500 for violating school bus stop-arm laws.

(BTW: Bus drivers are still needed in many area public school systems).

https://journalnow.com/news/local/education/drivers-too-often-ignore-school-bus-stop-signs-sometimes-crash-into-them-reminder-winston-salem/

Mission of Mercy: Free mobile dental clinic for adults.

Happening September 9-10, 2022 in High Point.

FYI: This adult clinic provides complimentary dental procedures for adults who cannot afford or do not have access to oral health care.

*Presented by the North Carolina Dental Society Foundation.

FAQ: https://www.ncdental.org/for-the-public/ncdsf-mom/ncdsf-mom-services

*Additional VOLUNTEERS are needed for the High Point event…

https://web.cvent.com/event/0679bac3-6514-42d2-9d20-df4eea94a80d/summary

High School Football (journalnow.com) Top 10 (after week one)

#1 East Forsyth followed by Mt Tabor, Reagan, Oak Grove. With North Davidson and Reynolds tied for 5th. www.journalnow.com

Tennis in the Twin City continues…

The Winston-Salem Open runs thru this Saturday, August 27 www.winstonsalemopen.com

PTI: Airport wide Job Fair this Thursday

Hosted by Piedmont Triad Airport Authority this Thursday (Aug 25) from 3-7pm.

Various types of jobs will be available. Guests will be able to connect with different companies located all around the airport’s campus.

On-the-spot interviews may be available. Bring your resume. Dress to impress.

Over 12 companies represented at the job fair.

Questions: Call 336-665-5600 Details: https://flyfrompti.com/job-fair/?highlight=job%20fair

Location: In the terminal building, 1000 Ted Johnson Parkway on the departure /upper level near American Airlines.

Election 2022: Primary season picks up again today with voters in Florida, New York and Oklahoma heading to the polls.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/23/politics/primary-election-august-23-what-to-watch/index.html

Close to 1,500 US flights were cancelled nationwide on Monday, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport had hundreds of flights to and from the area were canceled due to heavy rains and flooding.

https://flightaware.com/live/cancelled/yesterday

*Heavy rain and flash flooding brought record rainfall to parts of northeast Texas Sunday into Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

More than 9 inches of rain fell at Dallas Fort Worth Airport over a 24-hour period. https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/23/us/texas-dallas-fort-worth-flooding-tuesday/index.html

New: Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted their application to the FDA for emergency use authorization of their updated Covid-19 vaccine booster that specifically targets new Omicron subvariants (BA.4 and BA.5) of Covid-19. If approved, the updated vaccine could be available to the public by mid-September.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/22/health/pfizer-covid-omicron-booster-submission/index.html

The US government is urging Americans in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, warning that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch attacks on civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days. Ukraine’s Independence Day is coming up on Wednesday. CNN

With inflation driving up the cost of nearly everything in the US, a growing number of Americans are crossing the border, making Mexico City their new home. CNN

Reminder: Most area public schools start back for students on August 29, 2022.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Educator Warehouse is open Monday – Thursday with special hours thru this Friday (AUG 26) from 2:30 – 5:30pm.

The Educator Warehouse is located in a pod behind Diggs-Latham Elementary School.

*Ways to donate supplies to the store here: https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/domain/6689

Dr Anthony Fauci will retire at the end of the year.

The 81-year-old chief medical adviser to seven presidents will retire from government service in December after 50 years of public service. Fauci has been the public figure on infectious disease for viral epidemics including HIV-AIDS, SARS, swine flu, Zika, Ebola and avian flu, as well as the latest COVID-19 pandemic. Former president George W. Bush awarded Fauci the presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2022/08/22/dr-anthony-fauci-step-down/7864803001/

https://www.washingtonpost.com/health/2022/08/22/fauci-retiring/

Gary Gaines, coach of the west Texas high school football team made famous in the book and movie “Friday Night Lights,” has passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. Gaines was 73.

https://www.nbcdfw.com/news/local/texas-news/gary-gaines-coach-in-texas-football-team-in-friday-night-lights-dead-at-73/3054644/