Tuesday News, August 30, 2022

Back to School: Yes, those yellow buses are back on the road…

In Forsyth County, vehicles ‘illegally pass school buses over 100 times a day’.

-Source: Transportation officials with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

The cost? A minimum fine of $500 for violating school bus stop-arm laws.

“Operation School Watch”

Greensboro Police will be ‘out in force’ over the next 2-weeks – cracking down

on speeders in school zones. The initiative will wrap up on Sept. 9th. -PSA

Dunkin’: Offering a cup o’ Thank You to area teachers on Thursday!

In celebration of educators, participating Dunkin’ locations are offering ‘teachers’ a FREE medium hot or iced coffee this Thursday (September 1st)

Sharing a message of God’s love and forgiveness this Fall.

The “God Loves You Tour” with Franklin Graham kicks off in Allentown, Pennsylvania in late September and will continue in 5 other cities through Oct. 2nd. The message: “…to remind everyone there is Good News! God loves us, and He sent His Son Jesus Christ to earth to save us from our sins.” The music: Newsboys will be on the tour as well!

Autumn has officially arrived – at Starbucks.

Starbucks has released its line-up (menu) of fall signature drinks, including the fan favorite – Pumpkin Spice Latte. Other seasonal items include Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and Pumpkin Scone.

The federal government is ‘pausing’ it’s FREE at-home Covid-19 test (kits) program at the end of the week (Friday, Sept 2).

“You will have access to free testing including free at-home tests through private insurance as well as Medicare, Medicaid and free community-based free testing sites,

Check out the News Blog on how to order FREE Covid-19 tests this week. www.COVIDTests.gov

Quiet Quitting?

Closing your laptop at 5pm. Doing only your assigned tasks.

Spending more time with family. These are just some of the common examples used

to define the latest workplace trend of “quiet quitting.” It’s not ‘quitting’ your job, instead “carving out time to take care of yourself”.

Experts suggest that if you are experiencing burnout at work, setting boundaries can help you regain some control. Additionally, working on addressing workplace conflict head-on can make a situation easier – or maybe it’s a sign – it’s time to move on.

RECALL: Animal cookies sold at Target are being recalled .

SpaceX and T-Mobile want to beam cell service to “most places in the US,” including some of the most remote areas of the country.

The idea is to use SpaceX’s satellite-based internet business to provide an “extra layer” of connectivity. SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has billed it as a mission to “save lives”.

Example: Having emergency cell service while hiking in remote areas.

SILVER ALERT. Update: High Point police along with area volunteers haven’t given up hope in the search for 81-year-old Heddie Dawkins, who suffers from dementia. They’re re-tracking search areas. It’s been close to one week since Miss Dawkins was last seen leaving her home on Blockhouse Court, just off of Penny Road, last Wednesday morning. If you know anything about Miss Dawkins call 911.

Sad news: A 17-year-old teen passenger lost her life Monday night in a head-on collision on Finch Farm Road in Randolph County, according to NC Highway Patrol.

The driver reportedly went over the double yellow line and hit a northbound SUV head-on. Both drivers were taken to hospitals. Troopers say charges are pending.

The NHTSA released a report in May that showed deadly pedestrian crashes increased by 12% in North Carolina (in 2021), creating the highest level of fatalities in 40 years.

Local baseball action

The Greensboro Grasshoppers hosting the Winston-Salem Dash

This evening through Sunday. www.wsdash.com

US Open (tennis)

All the buzz is about Serena Williams, saying that she plans to retire.

College Football: Season opener – Go Deacs!!!!

Wake Forest hosting VMI this Thursday (at home). Kick off at 7:30pm.

Seats starting at $15 dollars: Details at https://godeacs.com/index.aspx