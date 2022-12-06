Tuesday News: December 06, 2022

19 days til Christmas. 25 days left in 2022.

It’s Winter Preparedness Week in NC

AAA: Prepping for ‘COLD’ weather

Wear extra layers of clothing when going outside in cold weather.

Don’t forget your hat and gloves (ear muffs, masks to keep the cold air out?)

Vehicle: Check your tires. Make sure they are properly inflated.

If your car battery is close to 3 years old, have it checked, even replaced.

Home: Never leave portable heaters unattended.

Keep portable heaters at least 3 feet away from furniture and drapes.

More information: News Blog at wbfj.fm http://emergency.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/beforestorm/supplylists.asp

http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/

Good rule of thumb if you have pets (especially if they stay outside)…

“If it’s too cold (outside) for you, it’s too cold for them”.

www.vetmed.wsu.edu/outreach/Pet-Health-Topics/categories/miscellaneous-health-care-topics/cold-weather-pet-tips

REAL ID: Deadline extended again. The identification requirements were expected to kick in this coming spring. But they will be delayed another two years until May 2025. www.cnn.com/travel/article/dhs-real-id-deadline-extended/index.html

Do you love the self-checkout? There seems to be a ‘love hate’ experience with the self-checkout. Well, expect to see more of them in stores.

Clothing retailers like Kohl’s, H&M as well as Bed Bath & Beyond will be adding more self-checkouts to their stores. BTW: The number of cashiers in the retail industry is expected to decline by 10% over the next decade, in part due to the rise of self-checkout, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/05/business/self-checkout-clothing-stores-kohls-uniqlo/index.html

“If you see something, say something”

One of the most common signs of ‘human trafficking’ is someone being ‘forced to do something’. Greensboro police is partnering with Truckers Against Trafficking to help train people on the warning signs.

Event: Members of the transportation industry and concerned citizens are invited to attend an informative workshop on how to spot the signs of human trafficking.

This Thursday, December 7, 2022 from 3 – 4pm at the Guilford County Family Justice Center on south Greene Street in Greensboro.

https://members.nctrucking.com/events/Details/truckers-against-trafficking-industry-training-780255

Update: CCM icon Amy Grant (age 62) continues to recover from a head injury she received after falling from a bicycle on July 27. She’s also now back on the concert road after taking her doctor’s advice and canceling all of her fall tour dates to give herself time to heal. NOTE: Amy Grant was among the honorees last Sunday night at The Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. which annually honors a select group of people for their artistic influences on American culture. The Kennedy Center Honors, highlighting Amy Grant, along with actors and musicians like Gladys Knight, George Clooney and the band U2 will be televised Dec. 28 (Wed evening) on CBS.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2022/december/i-feel-like-my-old-rascally-self-amy-grant-back-on-tour-reveals-head-injury-made-her-forget-things

CDC: The flu vaccine appears to be “a very good match” to the strains currently circulating. However, flu vaccinations are lagging behind the pace of previous years – even as the virus continues to intensify across the country.

CDC data shows that nearly 20,000 people in the US were admitted to the hospital for flu during the week of Thanksgiving, almost double the number of admissions from the week before. www.cnn.com/2022/12/05/health/flu-vaccine-good-match/index.html

Sad news. Actress Kirstie Alley passed away after a brief battle with cancer.

The actress known for her Emmy-winning role on “Cheers” and films like “Look Who’s Talking” was 71. https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/05/entertainment/kirstie-alley-obit/index.html

The Oxford Dictionary ‘word of the year’ for 2022? ‘Goblin mode’

‘Goblin Mode’ – which is a slang term referring to a type of behavior that is “unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations” – was actually chosen by the public for the first time.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/05/world/oxford-word-goblin-mode-2022-intl-scli-wellness/index.html

Still tens of thousands without power in Moore County. Schools and businesses in the area remain closed and a county-wide mandatory overnight curfew is in place after two substations were “intentional targeted” by gunfire on Saturday. Duke Energy suggesting that it could be Thursday until power is restored.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/05/us/power-outage-moore-county-what-we-know/index.html

Good News: Gas prices are averaging $3.10 a gallon in the Triad for regular unleaded.

You can find some stations offering gas in the $2.80 or less range! https://www.gasbuddy.com/usa/nc

Traffic Alert: Reminder that sections of First and Second streets in downtown Winston Salem are now ‘two-way’ streets.

First Street is two-way traffic from Peters Creek Parkway to Spruce Street.

Second Street is two-way from Peters Creek Parkway to Broad Street.

* Most of Second Street between Broad and Spruce will open to two-way traffic after the start of the new year. https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=1131