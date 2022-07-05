Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News, July 05, 2022

Tuesday News, July 05, 2022

Verne HillJul 05, 2022Comments Off on Tuesday News, July 05, 2022

Like

Stat of the Day
57%: Percentage of Americans that say hot dogs are sandwiches? That’s according to a survey by RTA Outdoor Living. Boomers (63.5%) are much more likely to think a hot dog is a sandwich than Gen Z (50%).  Source: Clark Howard

Tragic. A 21-year-old man has been taken into custody as a ‘person of interest’ in that mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park (a suburb of Chicago) that left at least six people dead and 24 others injured. An investigation continues…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/july/police-respond-to-shooting-at-july-4-parade-in-chicago-suburb

 

New: The historic Main Oak building in downtown Mount Airy partially collapsed overnight. The corner of Oak and Main is closed! The building was being renovated. No one was injured.   Building inspectors, alongside crews from Duke Energy, are on the scene to review the structure and assess the damage.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/main-oak-building-downtown-mount-airy-partially-collapses

 

At the Box Office: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is the new #1 at the Box office. “Minions” blowing away Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis and Jurassic World Dominion. Pixar’s ”Lightyear” falling to 6th after 3 weeks in theaters.  *The spinoff of the popular “Despicable Me” animated series brought in over $108 million dollars in ticket sales during its first three days of the Fourth of July weekend. BTW: “Minions” was delayed two years because of the pandemic.

https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/minions-makes-108-million-box-office-debut

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2022W26/?ref_=bo_hm_rw

 

Top of the Charts? “Sparks Studios’, the soundtrack for Lifeway’s 2022 Vacation Bible School program reached #1 on Apple Music’s Top 100 Children’s Music Albums chart in June.  According to Lifeway, previous VBS albums have also reached the top 20 spot in the Kids category on Billboard charts. *The theme song for Sparks Studios comes from Ephesians 2:10, “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared ahead of time for us to do” (CSB).

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/july/proud-and-grateful-vbs-soundtrack-spark-studios-reaches-no-1-on-apple-music-chart

 

Things to BUY in July (and save some money)

-TV’s, mattresses, summer clothing

-Not the best time to save on these items: Fall clothing, appliances, grills

https://www.offers.com/blog/post/what-to-buy-in-july/

 

Before you head out on vacation, ‘Give the Gift of Life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the

American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or the Blood Donor App.

    BTW: Yes, you can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

 

CDC: Got COVID?

Isolation can stop five days after a positive test or symptom onset IF you are fever-free for 24 hours. *NOTE: Masking in public for five MORE days is key.

Check out the latest weekly update on Covid cases in your county (News Blog)

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard#hospital-admissions-%E2%80%93-covid-19-patients

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostPost Roe: A Pro-Life Prospective
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Post Roe: A Pro-Life Prospective

Verne HillJul 05, 2022

AAP: Safe Sleep Guidelines for Babies

Verne HillJul 05, 2022

Pregnancy Care Centers supporting women in crisis

Verne HillJul 05, 2022

Community Events

May
15
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed during the winter months. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes