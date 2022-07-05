Tuesday News, July 05, 2022

Stat of the Day

57%: Percentage of Americans that say hot dogs are sandwiches? That’s according to a survey by RTA Outdoor Living. Boomers (63.5%) are much more likely to think a hot dog is a sandwich than Gen Z (50%). Source: Clark Howard

Tragic. A 21-year-old man has been taken into custody as a ‘person of interest’ in that mass shooting at a July 4 parade in Highland Park (a suburb of Chicago) that left at least six people dead and 24 others injured. An investigation continues…

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/july/police-respond-to-shooting-at-july-4-parade-in-chicago-suburb

New: The historic Main Oak building in downtown Mount Airy partially collapsed overnight. The corner of Oak and Main is closed! The building was being renovated. No one was injured. Building inspectors, alongside crews from Duke Energy, are on the scene to review the structure and assess the damage.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/main-oak-building-downtown-mount-airy-partially-collapses

At the Box Office: “Minions: The Rise of Gru” is the new #1 at the Box office. “Minions” blowing away Top Gun: Maverick, Elvis and Jurassic World Dominion. Pixar’s ”Lightyear” falling to 6th after 3 weeks in theaters. *The spinoff of the popular “Despicable Me” animated series brought in over $108 million dollars in ticket sales during its first three days of the Fourth of July weekend. BTW: “Minions” was delayed two years because of the pandemic.

https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/minions-makes-108-million-box-office-debut

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/weekend/2022W26/?ref_=bo_hm_rw

Top of the Charts? “Sparks Studios’, the soundtrack for Lifeway’s 2022 Vacation Bible School program reached #1 on Apple Music’s Top 100 Children’s Music Albums chart in June. According to Lifeway, previous VBS albums have also reached the top 20 spot in the Kids category on Billboard charts. *The theme song for Sparks Studios comes from Ephesians 2:10, “For we are his workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared ahead of time for us to do” (CSB).

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/july/proud-and-grateful-vbs-soundtrack-spark-studios-reaches-no-1-on-apple-music-chart

Things to BUY in July (and save some money)

-TV’s, mattresses, summer clothing

-Not the best time to save on these items: Fall clothing, appliances, grills

https://www.offers.com/blog/post/what-to-buy-in-july/

Before you head out on vacation, ‘Give the Gift of Life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the

American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or the Blood Donor App.

BTW: Yes, you can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

CDC: Got COVID?

Isolation can stop five days after a positive test or symptom onset IF you are fever-free for 24 hours. *NOTE: Masking in public for five MORE days is key.

Check out the latest weekly update on Covid cases in your county (News Blog)

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard#hospital-admissions-%E2%80%93-covid-19-patients