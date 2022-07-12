Tuesday News, July 11, 2022

$4.29: Average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina. Gas prices edging down! Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Amazon Prime Days 2022: Tuesday + Wednesday (July 12 + 13)

*Do I need a Prime membership to get these deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. Cost: $139 annually.

https://www.nbcnews.com/select/shopping/amazon-prime-day-2022-ncna1296344

NOTE: Other retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy are offering competing sales.

https://www.target.com/c/deal-days/-/N-xgolj

Inductees into the NC Music Hall of Fame announced…

Gospel singer-songwriter Janet Paschal (PASS- cull), a pastor’s kid who grew up in Reidsville has received multiple Dove Awards, Grammy nominations and an induction into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2018.

Janet started her singing career with The LeFevres, then after going solo, Paschal sang on tours and crusades with Rev. Billy Graham, Bill & Gloria Gaither, Jimmy Swaggart. Paschal now lives in Burlington.

The Induction Ceremony is open to the general public and will take place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the historic Gem Theatre in Kannapolis, NC.

Ticket info: NorthCarolinaMusicHallofFame.org.

Also: BERNARD EDWARDS (Greenville, N.C.) – Bernard was a bass player, singer, songwriter, and record producer known for his work with guitarist Nile Rodgers. He co-founded the band Chic.

STEPHANIE MILLS (Charlotte, N.C.) – Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and Broadway star who has called Charlotte her home for more than 30 years. Mills’ rise to stardom as “Dorothy” in the original seven-time Tony Award Winning Broadway run of the musical ‘The Wiz’.

Inductees: https://www.yesweekly.com/music/nc-music-hall-of-fame-2022-inductees-announced/article_31eba3c2-b132-11ec-adcc-5f286703f0da.html

It’s Christmas in July!

Helping meet the needs of our senior citizens locally, Senior Services (WS) is collecting items for our seniors in need through the end of the month.

Items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. Donate online at www.seniorservicesinc.org

Insect season: Consumer Reports has tested more than 50 insect ‘repellent sprays, lotions, and wipes’. Not all repellents are created equal.

*Tip: No matter which brand or type of repellent you’re using, products made with 25% to 30% DEET work the best, according to Consumer Reports. If you prefer not to use DEET, CR also recommends some repellents made with 30% lemon eucalyptus oil.

https://www.consumerreports.org/insect-repellent/best-insect-repellents-for-you-and-your-family-a4042114470/

Early voting is underway in Greensboro at six locations across the city through Saturday, July 23. Election day is Tuesday, July 26. On the ballot: candidates for Mayor, eight seats on City Council and a referendum of five individual bonds. Note: This election was originally set for last November but was delayed by counts from the 2020 U.S. census. More info: https://myfox8.com/your-local-election-hq/july-2022-election-greensboro-to-cast-votes-for-mayor-city-council-5-possible-bonds/

If a voter is eligible to vote in any July contests, their sample ballot is available through the Voter Search tool. Scroll down to the “Your Sample Ballot” section. No sample ballot will appear if a voter is not eligible to vote in one of these elections.

Keep these Essential Oils on-hand…

Ginger Oil: Has been shown to help relieve the congestion and

discomfort that often accompany a cold.

Tea Tree Oil: Kills viruses and eases congestion.

Oregano Oil: Oregano is a powerful weapon against bacteria, even

earning the nickname, “nature’s antibiotic.”

Eucalyptus and Peppermint: Both help ease sinus problems.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2019/december/how-to-get-well-this-winter-these-essential-oils-can-help-during-cold-and-flu-season

NEW: Federal student loan borrowers who were misled by their school, or attended a school that engaged in misconduct may qualify for borrower defense? According to the Department of Education, this means some or all of your federal student loans would be forgiven. https://myfox8.com/news/attended-one-of-these-schools-you-may-be-eligible-for-student-loan-forgiveness/

*Attended one of these schools: You may be eligible for student loan forgiveness…

https://predatorystudentlending.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PPSL-Sweet-Flowchart-7.pdf

The Biden administration revealed on Monday that hospitals “must” provide abortion services – if it is necessary to save a mother’s life. Meanwhile, the FDA is considering making birth control available over the counter. CBN News

Speaking of the president, Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 33%. *64% of Democratic voters say they would prefer another candidate in the 2024 election, according to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll. Fox News

Twitter shares sank 11% yesterday after Elon Musk announced he’s terminating a $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant. Twitter has vowed to sue Musk, setting the two sides up for a looming battle in court. CNN

The Church of England has now gone on record saying it has “no official definition” of a woman. The question reflects the ongoing push by L-G-B-T-Q activists on British politics and society, an agenda that is also unfolding on a broad scale in the U.S. as well.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/july/church-of-england-wont-give-a-definition-of-a-woman-blames-complexities-of-gender-identity

Breaking: For the first time in history, the world is getting a glimpse into the deepest parts of the universe thanks to the powerful technology of the James Webb Space Telescope. New images out this morning

https://www.space.com/james-webb-space-telescope-science-photos-webcast

Far Out: NASA Space Telescope’s 1st Cosmic View Goes Deep

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2022/july/far-out-nasa-space-telescopes-1st-cosmic-view-goes-deep

“God sits above the circle of the earth. The people below seem like grasshoppers to him! He spreads out the heavens like a curtain and makes his tent from them.”

Isaiah 40:22 NLT

“The stars of the sky cannot be counted and the sand on the seashore cannot be measured, so I will multiply the descendants of my servant David and the Levites who minister before me.” Jeremiah 33:22 NLT