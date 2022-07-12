Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Tuesday News, July 11, 2022

Tuesday News, July 11, 2022

Verne HillJul 12, 2022Comments Off on Tuesday News, July 11, 2022

Like

$4.29: Average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina. Gas prices edging down!  Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

 

Amazon Prime Days 2022: Tuesday + Wednesday (July 12 + 13)

*Do I need a Prime membership to get these deals?

Yes. Amazon Prime Day is exclusive to Prime members. Cost: $139 annually.

https://www.nbcnews.com/select/shopping/amazon-prime-day-2022-ncna1296344

NOTE: Other retailers like Walmart, Target and Best Buy are offering competing sales.

https://www.target.com/c/deal-days/-/N-xgolj

 

Inductees into the NC Music Hall of Fame announced…

Gospel singer-songwriter Janet Paschal (PASS- cull), a pastor’s kid who grew up in Reidsville has received multiple Dove Awards, Grammy nominations and an induction into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2018.

Janet started her singing career with The LeFevres, then after going solo, Paschal sang on tours and crusades with Rev. Billy Graham, Bill & Gloria Gaither, Jimmy Swaggart.  Paschal now lives in Burlington.

The Induction Ceremony is open to the general public and will take place on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the historic Gem Theatre in Kannapolis, NC.

Ticket info: NorthCarolinaMusicHallofFame.org.

Also: BERNARD EDWARDS (Greenville, N.C.) – Bernard was a bass player, singer, songwriter, and record producer known for his work with guitarist Nile Rodgers. He co-founded the band Chic.

STEPHANIE MILLS (Charlotte, N.C.) – Grammy award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, and Broadway star who has called Charlotte her home for more than 30 years. Mills’ rise to stardom as “Dorothy” in the original seven-time Tony Award Winning Broadway run of the musical ‘The Wiz’.

Inductees: https://www.yesweekly.com/music/nc-music-hall-of-fame-2022-inductees-announced/article_31eba3c2-b132-11ec-adcc-5f286703f0da.html

 

 

It’s Christmas in July!

Helping meet the needs of our senior citizens locally, Senior Services (WS) is collecting items for our seniors in need through the end of the month.

Items can be dropped off at participating Piedmont Federal locations as well as Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem.  Donate online at www.seniorservicesinc.org

 

Insect season: Consumer Reports has tested more than 50 insect ‘repellent sprays, lotions, and wipes’. Not all repellents are created equal.

*Tip: No matter which brand or type of repellent you’re using, products made with 25% to 30% DEET work the best, according to Consumer Reports. If you prefer not to use DEET, CR also recommends some repellents made with 30% lemon eucalyptus oil.

https://www.consumerreports.org/insect-repellent/best-insect-repellents-for-you-and-your-family-a4042114470/

 

Early voting is underway in Greensboro at six locations across the city through Saturday, July 23. Election day is Tuesday, July 26. On the ballot: candidates for Mayor, eight seats on City Council and a referendum of five individual bonds. Note: This election was originally set for last November but was delayed by counts from the 2020 U.S. census. More info: https://myfox8.com/your-local-election-hq/july-2022-election-greensboro-to-cast-votes-for-mayor-city-council-5-possible-bonds/

If a voter is eligible to vote in any July contests, their sample ballot is available through the Voter Search tool. Scroll down to the “Your Sample Ballot” section. No sample ballot will appear if a voter is not eligible to vote in one of these elections.

 

 

 

Keep these Essential Oils on-hand…

Ginger Oil: Has been shown to help relieve the congestion and

                          discomfort that often accompany a cold.

Tea Tree Oil:  Kills viruses and eases congestion.

Oregano Oil: Oregano is a powerful weapon against bacteria, even

                              earning the nickname, “nature’s antibiotic.”

Eucalyptus and Peppermint: Both help ease sinus problems.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2019/december/how-to-get-well-this-winter-these-essential-oils-can-help-during-cold-and-flu-season

 

NEW: Federal student loan borrowers who were misled by their school, or attended a school that engaged in misconduct may qualify for borrower defense?  According to the Department of Education, this means some or all of your federal student loans would be forgiven. https://myfox8.com/news/attended-one-of-these-schools-you-may-be-eligible-for-student-loan-forgiveness/

*Attended one of these schools: You may be eligible for student loan forgiveness…

https://predatorystudentlending.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/PPSL-Sweet-Flowchart-7.pdf

 

The Biden administration revealed on Monday that hospitals “must” provide abortion services – if it is necessary to save a mother’s life. Meanwhile, the FDA is considering making birth control available over the counter. CBN News

 

Speaking of the president, Biden’s approval rating has dropped to 33%.           *64% of Democratic voters say they would prefer another candidate in the 2024 election, according to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll. Fox News

 

Twitter shares sank 11% yesterday after Elon Musk announced he’s terminating a $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant. Twitter has vowed to sue Musk, setting the two sides up for a looming battle in court.  CNN

 

The Church of England has now gone on record saying it has “no official definition” of a woman. The question reflects the ongoing push by L-G-B-T-Q activists on British politics and society, an agenda that is also unfolding on a broad scale in the U.S. as well.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2022/july/church-of-england-wont-give-a-definition-of-a-woman-blames-complexities-of-gender-identity

 

 

Breaking: For the first time in history, the world is getting a glimpse into the deepest parts of the universe thanks to the powerful technology of the James Webb Space Telescope. New images out this morning

https://www.space.com/james-webb-space-telescope-science-photos-webcast

Far Out: NASA Space Telescope’s 1st Cosmic View Goes Deep

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2022/july/far-out-nasa-space-telescopes-1st-cosmic-view-goes-deep

 

“God sits above the circle of the earth. The people below seem like grasshoppers to him! He spreads out the heavens like a curtain and makes his tent from them.”

Isaiah 40:22 NLT

 

“The stars of the sky cannot be counted and the sand on the seashore cannot be measured, so I will multiply the descendants of my servant David and the Levites who minister before me.” Jeremiah 33:22 NLT

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostConsumer Reports: Best Insect Repellents
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Webb Space Telescope: New images of the Universe

Verne HillJul 12, 2022

Janet Paschal to inducted into NC Music Hall of Fame

Verne HillJul 12, 2022

Consumer Reports: Best Insect Repellents

Verne HillJul 12, 2022

Community Events

May
15
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center (WS) is in need of several baby items… diapers, formula, baby wash, lotion, & shampoo. Also, volunteers are needed in several areas too. 336.760.3680 http://www.spcclife.org
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
May 15 – Aug 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help serve lunch and dinner! Also, non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed. Samaritan Ministries is also in need of monetary donations. Items can[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes