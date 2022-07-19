Tuesday News, July 19, 2022

“Speeding Wrecks Lives” safe driving campaign (July 18-24) Law enforcement across the state will be ‘cracking down’ on speeders this week. A 17% increase in speed-related crash fatalities over the past 5 years. NC: 424 people lost their lives in speeding-related crashes in 2021. NC: Speeding is a contributing factor in nearly 25% of all fatal crashes. https://www.ncdot.gov/initiatives-policies/safety/speed-a-little-lose-a-lot/Pages/default.aspx

Reminder: 9-8-8 is the new ‘national mental health hotline’ number.

Advocates have pushed for having a shorter number, making it easier for people to remember. The three-digit number replaces the existing 10-digit suicide prevention number (1-800-273-TALK). Learn more: https://988lifeline.org/

Dealing with the ‘heat’?

In the US, 92 all-time record high temperatures have been set through mid-July.

*Globally, 188 all-time heat records have been broken so far in 2022 (with more than 50 of those occurring in the past week). *Much of Europe is feeling the ‘heat’. British authorities recently described the current Heat Wave as a “national emergency”. London’s Luton airport suspended flights on Monday due to ‘melting runways!’

https://www.cnn.com/europe/live-news/uk-europe-heat-wave-fires/index.html

Lexwin Baptist Church in Winston-Salem is really wanting their church van back!

The van along with several guitars and some money was stolen from Lexwin last Friday. If you have any information, please call police.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/winston-salem-pastor-says-van-stolen-from-church/

Prayers for protection! Pregnancy Care Centers across the nation remain on ‘high alert’ after reported incidents of violence, vandalism, and intimidation have increased.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/july/pregnancy-centers-tightening-security-as-attacks-after-roe-increase-theres-so-much-anger

Bus Drivers Needed: Triad school districts are working to fill hundreds of open positions before the first day of school – which is a little over a month away!

WS/FC has 50 openings for drivers. Guildford county needs around 80 drivers.

Yadkin county schools has 15 vacancies…

NOTE: Yadkin County Schools is even changing its school start and end times this year because they don’t have enough bus drivers either. (Elementary schools will start at 7:30am instead of 7:50am. Middle and high schools will start around 8:30am).

*Winston-Salem/Forsyth County as well as Guildford and Yadkin County students return to school on August 29. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/education/bus-driver-shortage-in-several-triad-school-districts/83-c2961662-84ef-46f4-8174-875b57527410

Back-to-School savings…for educators!

Target stores bringing back their “Teacher Prep” event happening now through Saturday, Sept. 10. Educators can save 15% on school supplies and more.

NOTE: Target is also offering a one-time 20% discount for college students thru Sept. 3.

https://www.newscentermaine.com/article/news/nation-world/target-kohls-teacher-discounts/

‘Personal finance course’ High School students in South Carolina will soon need to learn practical life skills like managing credit cards and filing taxes to get their diplomas. This new ‘personal finance course’ requirement comes after a multi-year, bipartisan push at the State House to make sure South Carolina students are financially literate and prepared for life after high school. NOTE: Personal finance is a required course to graduate high school in more than a dozen states, including North Carolina!

https://www.wmbfnews.com/2022/07/18/personal-finance-course-be-required-future-sc-students-graduate-high-school/

And the winner is…

William Jones, of Richlands (in Onslow County, north of Jacksonville, NC), drove to the store to buy a propane tank for his grill, bought a scratch-off ticket and won $100,000, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I mainly wanted to get some propane to cook some steaks on the grill,” he said.

Jones, a 32-year-old turkey farmer, bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Speedway in Beulaville. Jones said he bought an Extreme Cash ticket earlier in the day and won $500, so he decided to buy another ticket. “It was worth the $20…”

Jones said he has a special event in mind that he wants to use his winnings on. “I think I’ll go ahead and pay for our wedding,” he said. Note: After required state and federal tax withholdings, Jones will take home $71,016.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/nc-man-wins-10000-after-buying-scratch-off-ticket-at-store/

Toys “R” Us is making a major comeback? Toys “R” Us will be inside every Macy’s retail location by this Fall. And, YES. There will be a bigger-than-life sized Geoffrey the giraffe at each location. Toys-R-Us went bankrupt and closed all its stores in 2018…

https://journalnow.com/news/national/toys-r-us-is-coming-back-soon-itll-be-almost-everywhere/

Dr. Anthony Fauci is ‘talking retirement’?

The government’s top infectious disease expert telling CNN on Monday, that he does not currently have a specific retirement date in mind – but ‘on or before January 2025’ was hinted. The 81-year-old Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has served more than five decades under seven presidents – advising every American president since Ronald Reagan.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/07/18/politics/anthony-fauci-retirement-plans/index.html

Local Retail News…

The revival of the former Big Kmart site in Clemmons now features the opening of two additional tenants: Five Below and Ross. An Aldi grocery store is already open.

https://journalnow.com/business/local

Midtown Café & Dessertery on South Stratford Road will be closed July 24 through 29 for renovations. Midtown will re-open on July 30.

Smithfield’s Chicken ‘N Bar-B-Q restaurant ‘could be coming’ to Kernersville?

At a January meeting, the Kernersville Board of Aldermen approved rezoning the property to allow for a 4,000-square-foot restaurant – at Smith’s Crossing shopping center off Union Cross Road near I-40.

https://journalnow.com/business/local/kernersville-likely-to-get-a-smithfields-restaurant/