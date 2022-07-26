Tuesday News, July 26, 2022

$4 dollars: Today’s average price for regular unleaded in North Carolina (Tuesday). Source: AAA: https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

Today is National Bagel Day

Coffee Milk shake Day

Holistic Therapy Day

The Salvation Army is helping area students to get ready for school. Update: “Stuff the Bus” school supply drive runs through this weekend. Helping students through the local Salvation Army ‘Boys and Girls clubs’! Drop off school supplies at Five Below locations in Winston-Salem or donate online at www.salvationarmyws.org

Backpacks are essential. Also, pencils, pens, erasers, pencil sharpeners, colored pencils, markers and crayons…

Traffic Alert in Winston-Salem: Emergency water main repairs. Fourth street will be CLOSED today (July 26) between West End Boulevard and Peters Creek Parkway for emergency water main repairs. Repairs should be done by 6pm.

Details: https://www.cityofws.org/AlertCenter.aspx?AID=1022

Traffic Alert in Greensboro

A portion of Summit Avenue in Greensboro- between Dewey Street and Yanceyville Street – will be closed for a month starting today (July 26). Crews are installing a waterline and working on the sewer line. *To learn more about lane and road closures on the News Blog

https://www.greensboro-nc.gov/residents/info-center/road-closures

Municipal Election Day in Greensboro. Polling places will be open til 7:30pm tonight!

*Find your Election Day polling place by entering your information into the Voter Search, or search using your address with the Election Day Polling Place Search on the News Blog at wbfj.fm. https://vt.ncsbe.gov/RegLkup/

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-person-election-day

Bring your resume. Dress in costume???

Employment Fair hosted by Old Salem Museum & Gardens this Wednesday, July 27 from 9 til 4pm at the Gray Auditorium (Old Salem Visitor Center).

No pre-registration is necessary. Contact Nicole at 336-727-7376 or email nBlalock@oldsalem.org

https://www.oldsalem.org/employment-opportunities/

Update: Lexington City Schools rescinded its previous decision to require clear bags during the school day for the 2022-2023 school year. The school board however is keeping its existing requirement for clear bags during athletic events.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/lexington-city-schools-rescinds-clear-bag-policy-2022-2023-school-year

No more ‘Choco Taco’?

After nearly 40 years, Klondike has discontinued the beloved Choco Taco!!!

What is it?? A Choco Taco is a taco-shaped waffle cone filled with vanilla ice cream and is partially covered with milk chocolate and topped with peanuts. Yum!!!!!

Klondike has decided to ‘reduce its product line and re-focus on top selling products’.

https://www.foxbusiness.com/retail/klondike-discontinues-choco-taco-after-nearly-4-decades-market