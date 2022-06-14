Tuesday News, June 14, 2022

Summer officially begins next Tuesday, June 21.

Today is Flag Day. June 14, 1777– commemorates the adoption of a single flag by resolution of the Second Continental Congress. The intention of this ceremonious occasion was to unite the Continental Army under one common flag.

Heat Advisory in effect from noon til 8pm. Feel-like temperatures over 100 degrees this afternoon

Use caution during ‘extreme heat’. Drink plenty of fluids (especially water), stay near the AC, and stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. Reminder: Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles! -NWS

Update: Due to the extreme heat, this evening’s Best of Salem Band concert has been canceled. Salem Band’s next performance: Their annual Stars & Stripes concert on the 4th of July (7:30pm) in Salem Square. https://www.facebook.com/SalemBandFan/?fref=ts

Don’t leave THESE items in your HOT car?

–Medications: Heat exposure can change the effectiveness of your medications.

–Sunscreen: Heat causes sunscreen to break down.

–Bottled water: Heat causes chemicals to leach out of a regular plastic water bottle.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know

Best way to cool your hot car? Consumer Reports says once you start driving, open all the windows, turn on the AC and crank the fan. Once the cold air starts, close the front window but leave the back ones partially open for 20 seconds, this will allow the hot air to escape out the back of your car.

Deadline less than a year away to get that ‘Real ID’?

A ‘REAL ID’ is basically your driver’s license with a gold star in the top right corner. It’s a relatively new form of identification that is recognized by the federal government.

Starting on May 3, 2023, your driver’s license or ID must have the REAL ID gold star if you hope to use it to board a commercial airplane or visit secure federal facilities, such as military bases, nuclear sites, federal courthouses and federal prisons. Getting a REAL ID is completely voluntary. *You cannot obtain a REAL ID online. To get a REAL ID in North Carolina, you must visit a NC-DMV license office and bring the necessary documentation. Check out the News Blog for what you will need to do…

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/real-id-deadline-less-than-1-year-away-heres-what-north-carolinians-need-to-do/

Faced with soaring inflation, the S&P 500 fell 3.9 percent yesterday, ending the day 20% below its record high in January. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise its key interest rate again on Wednesday to battle inflation.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/june/wall-street-slips-into-a-bear-market-here-rsquo-s-what-that-means

Headline of the Morning

‘Woman sets record swimming (26.22 miles) in a mermaid fin’

Champion ice swimmer Merle Liivand (MER-lay Lah-VON) accomplished the feat off the coast of Miami – in just 11 hours and 54 seconds, according to Guinness. She broke her previous record of 18.6 miles for the farthest swim with a monofin. Liivand uses her long-distance swims to raise awareness about environmental pollution, especially microplastics in the oceans.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/12/us/guinness-world-record-mermaid-monofin-climate-trnd/index.html

UPDATE: The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol has postponed its hearing scheduled for Wednesday. Thursday’s scheduled committee hearing is still planned.

On Monday, the January 6th Committee held its second hearing which focused on claims made by former President Donald Trump and his campaign about the 2020 election. Members of Trump’s inner circle testified they told him he lost the election, but Trump ignored them and embraced false claims that the election was stolen. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2022/june/members-of-trumps-inner-circle-deny-claims-that-2020-election-was-stolen

The Reedy Creek Community stunned after deputies found a husband and wife -dead Sunday morning. The Davidson County Sherriff’s office is now treating the case as an apparent murder-suicide investigation. Detectives believe this was an isolated incident and are not looking for suspects. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/2-people-found-dead-in-lexington-davidson-county-sheriffs-office-says/

Winston-Salem: A man on a moped was killed after he failed to stop at a red light and then crashed into a car at the intersection of 5th and Research Parkway on Monday afternoon. The investigation is ongoing. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/winston-salem/winston-salem-man-on-moped-hit-killed-at-intersection-of-5th-street-research-parkway-police-say/

Remained closed. Yellowstone National Park will remain closed to visitors through at least Wednesday due to dangerous flooding conditions, which have prompted park evacuations and left some in surrounding communities trapped without safe drinking water. https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/us-weather-yellowstone-flooding-heat-warnings/index.html