Tuesday News, June 21, 2022

Verne Hill

Today is the first day of SUMMER (officially beginning at 5:14am this morning).
For us in the Northern Hemisphere, the ‘summer solstice’ means we will experience the most hours of daylight (today) and least hours of darkness of any day in the year. https://www.almanac.com/content/first-day-summer-summer-solstice

 

 

Use caution during ‘extreme heat’. 

Drink plenty of fluids (especially water), stay near the AC,

and stay out of the sun during the hottest part of the day.

Reminder: Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles!  -NWS

 

Don’t leave THESE items in your HOT car?

Medications: Heat exposure can change the effectiveness of your medications.

Sunscreen: Heat causes sunscreen to break down.
Bottled water: Heat causes chemicals to leach out of a regular plastic water bottle.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/2-wants-to-know

 

Some good news! Gas prices across the Triad have FALLEN for first time in three weeks, according to GasBuddy. The average price of gas in Greensboro is $4.57/gallon as of Monday. More good news: By the time the Fourth of July holiday arrives, GasBuddy experts believe the national average could fall another 15-30 cents.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/traffic/gas-prices/greensboro-gas-prices-down-first-time-in-weeks-gasbuddy-reports/

 

FREE Health Fair – TODAY (June 21) from 10am – 2pm

High Point Public Library (parking lot) on North Main Street

During the health fair, you will get a chance to meet and talk with local health care professionals and receive various free screenings.  There will be children’s activities, food demonstrations, bone density scans, door prizes. COVID-19 tests and booster shots will be available. This free community event is open to everyone of all ages.

To sign up, call Maxine Days at 336-883-3646 or send an email to  maxine.days@highpointnc.gov.

https://www.rhinotimes.com/news/high-point-library-holds-june-health-fair-and-book-sale/

 

Reminder: Covid-19 vaccines for children younger than 5 are rolling out this week following a recent sign-off from the FDA and CDC.

*Find a Covid Vaccine or Booster near me at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines

 

Sam’s Club annual memberships now $8 dollars, for a limited time. The reduced-price memberships are limited to one person through this Sunday, June 26, and are redeemable at in-person locations. A normal membership costs $45 per year.

https://www.samsclub.com/content/join-like-a-vip

 

Yellowstone National Park officials will partially reopen this week, after a series of recent historic floods that majorly damaged roads, buildings and infrastructure throughout the park (mainly in the northern sections).  Visitors will be allowed in through the park’s three southernmost entrances starting at 8am on Wednesday (June 22). Entry will be limited by an ‘odd-even’ license plate number system.

Note: Road sections in northern Yellowstone will likely not re-open this season due to the time required for repairs.

*Summer is Yellowstone’s busiest season by far. More than a million visitors came to Yellowstone in July 2021, the park’s busiest month on record.

https://www.npr.org/2022/06/19/1106135277/yellowstone-national-park-will-partially-reopen-wednesday

 

Day 4: The House Select Committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol turns its attention to the ‘campaign to pressure state-level officials to overturn the 2020 election results’.

Today’s hearing (June 21 at 1pm) will focus in particular on then-President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results in Arizona and in Georgia — where Trump infamously asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” the votes he needed to win. *Tuesday’s hearing begins at 1pm on all major news outlets.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/06/21/politics/january-6-hearings-day-4-what-to-expect/index.html

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill

WBFJ Your Family Station

