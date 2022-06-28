Tuesday News, June 28, 2022

Gas Buddy: The average price of gas in the Triad Tuesday morning around $4.50. https://gasprices.aaa.com/?state=NC

*Sheetz fuel stations are offering some relief at the pumps. For a limited time, you can fill

up your tank with Unleaded 88 for $3.99 a gallon or gas up with E85 for $3.49 a gallon.

This offer will be available through the July 4th holiday.

NOTE: Unleaded 88 is EPA approved and should only be used in vehicles 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and Flex Fuel Vehicles.

Keep in mind, that E85 contains more ethanol and is not compatible with all vehicles because it is a different type of fuel. It is made specifically for “flexible fuel vehicles.” Be sure to check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to use E85.

The 7-7-7 RULE? The city of Greensboro will start charging residents a $25 fee for trash and recycling containers that are left at the curb, in violation of their 7-7-7 rule…

Place your containers at the curb after 7 p.m. the night before service day.

All containers should be at the curb by 7 a.m. on your service day.

All containers should be removed from the curb by 7 p.m. on service day

*Greensboro’s ‘cart roll back rule’, approved at Tuesday’s City Council meeting, begins July 1. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/cart-roll-back-rule-in-greensboro-starting-july-1/

The Red Wave? Tens of thousands of suburban swing voters who helped fuel the Democratic Party’s gains in recent years are becoming Republicans. More than 1 million voters across 43 states have switched to the Republican Party over the last year, according to voter registration data analyzed by The Associated Press. The ‘switch’ in party affiliation is ‘across the board in virtually every ‘region’ of the country.’

At the Box Office: “Elvis” rocking “Top Gun: Maverick” out of the TOP spot in theaters.

*Disney’s Pixar (Toy Story spin off) “Lightyear” drops to a disappointing 5th. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

Horses, cows, goats, pigs and sheep?

The first Petco Neighborhood Farm & Pet Supply has opened in Texas.

The new store will carry an assortment of food products and services, including mobile vaccination, grooming, as well as self-service wash stations for farm animals.

The company expects to open 15 such locations in 2022.

Eat More Chicken in Kernersville! Chick-fil-A at Union Cross (Kernersville) will open this Thursday morning (June 30) at 6am.

*In honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed within the greater Winston Salem area to help fight hunger. FYI: This location will employ around 130 full- and part-time employees.

Luke Kuechly will join the Carolina Panthers radio team for 7 games this season.

“We absolutely SHOULD rejoice in the Lord! While this is not a time to gloat, and while we should reach out with sensitivity to women who are now angry and fearful, we absolutely SHOULD rejoice in the Lord!”

-Dr Michael Brown reflecting on the recent US Supreme Court decision to overturn

Roe v Wade and send abortion legislation back to the states…

Read 5 reasons to rejoice: https://stream.org/5-reasons-to-rejoice-for-the-overturning-of-roe/?fbclid=IwAR2AXknyStxrBJU5yuJvZYUqBair2IEwQUXavQCG7JT8GGUnWRMkrVHZ3xs

Solid Victory for Religious Freedom. The Supreme Court ruled Monday in favor of Joe Kennedy, that Washington state High School football coach (Joe Kennedy) in a First Amendment case about prayer at the 50-yard-line. In a 6-3 ruling, SCOTUS says “the public-school district violated the coach’s free speech and free exercise rights when it barred him from praying on the field after games.”

‘Horrible’ Close to 50 migrants were found dead inside a semi-truck near San Antonio on Monday. Investigators were alerted to the scene after a (city) worker who heard a cry for help. Sixteen people, including 12 children, were taken to nearby medical facilities for care, suffering from heat stroke and heat exhaustion.There was also no sign of water in the trailer. Temps in the San Antonio area were close to 100 degrees on Monday!

Please pray for the help and safety of the survivors.

Train wreck claims lives. At least three people were killed and at least 50 injured after an Amtrak train derailed in Missouri on Monday. The train was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago and had about 243 passengers on board when it collided with a dump truck near the city of Mendon, about 100 miles northeast of Kansas City.

How well do you know your Refrigerator?

The refrigerator is the most popular kitchen appliance in America

In fact, almost 100% of homes have a refrigerator and a quarter of American households have two! More than 8 million refrigerators are sold each year in the US.

FYI: A refrigerator spends about 10% of the total electricity used in a common household. A refrigerator is more efficient if it has more items in it.

Refrigerator maintenance

Your fridge’s temp should remain at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or below in order to prevent foodborne illness (FDA).

Most makers recommend changing the air filter about every six months. Same goes for the water filter.

When is the last time you cleaned UNDER your refrigerator?

You know those thick dust bunnies hiding under the floor of your fridge? They may be doing your appliance a disservice. Making sure you remove the grill and clean underneath regularly can help your fridge maintain cool temperatures without using too much electricity. Interesting tips: https://www.eatthis.com/refrigerator-facts/

Don’t keep these items in the fridge?

Potatoes, tomatoes, bananas, garlic and onions are among the ingredients best kept in a cool, dark place, but not the fridge.

Food 101: Waste not, want not? *40% of all U.S. food ends up in the trash, according to the environmental advocacy group National Resources Defense Council.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/lifestyle/2022/06/17/save-money-groceries-careful-planning-avoid-waste/7555377001/