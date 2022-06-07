Tuesday News, June 7, 2022

Today is Chocolate Ice Cream Day

Today is VCR Day 🙂

Scientists are studying how the love hormone, oxytocin (OX ee TOE sin), could be a treatment for a variety of health-related ailments. The National Institute of Health has given Wake Forest School of Medicine $9 million dollars to study ‘oxytocin’ in partnership with Stanford University and a school in Sweden.

Another supply chain problem: Chemical dye used in medical scans…

Healthcare facilities across the globe are seeing shortages of chemicals used in imaging services as a result of the COVID-19 lockdowns in China. The American Hospital Association confirmed the shortage is expected to persist for the next several weeks.

Funeral services for 15-year-old Elijah Wyatt will be Wednesday afternoon (June 8 at 2pm) at Hayworth-Miller / Silas Creek Chapel. The 15-year-old freshman at R.J. Reynolds High School drowned while swimming at Belews Lake last week.

*A viewing will be TONIGHT from 6-8pm (Hayworth-Miller / Silas Creek Chapel).

*Grief counseling services are available to students at Reynolds High School for those in need of support during this time.

COVID-19 Community Level now in the 'HIGH' category in 13 Piedmont Triad counties including Forsyth, Davie, Surry and Yadkin, all experiencing a rise in the number of positive COVID cases. The CDC now recommends wearing a well-fitting mask -indoors in large group public settings" – regardless of vaccination status in these communities.

To find a Covid vaccine provider, visit NCDHHS

At the Box Office: The current summer blockbuster “Top Gun: Maverick” continues to sour at #1 in theaters after a second weekend.

BTW: There is now a lawsuit over the rights to the new movie. The family of the man whose magazine article inspired the 1986 film Top Gun is suing Paramount Pictures over copyright infringement claims.

TECH: In the current ‘iOS-16 update’ to your Apple iphone, you can now ‘edit and undo’ that embarrassing text message! But, what if the person on the other end of ‘said’ text reads it… Can they ‘unthink’ it? Hummm…

Are you ready for a ‘strawberry frosty’?

Wendy’s is offering a strawberry Frosty for a limited time. It’s first ‘new flavor’ in nearly three years. (Wendy’s is temporarily replacing their classic vanilla with the strawberry)

American Red Cross: Giving the ‘gift’ of life

Schedule your appointment at www.RedCrossBlood.org

Fill out your questions and manage updates on the Blood Donor App

NOTE: Yes, you can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

4- Day Work Week?

Thousands of UK workers have just started a 4-day work week …with no cut in their pay. The pilot program, which will last for six months, involves just over 3,000 workers spanning 70 UK companies, ranging from providers of financial services to a fish-and-chips restaurant. *During the 4-day work week test program, workers receive 100% of their pay for working only 80% of their usual week, in exchange for promising to maintain 100% of their productivity.

BTW: Iceland conducted a 4-day working week between 2015 and 2019, with 2,500 public sector workers . Those trials found no drop-in productivity among participants, and a dramatic increase in employee well-being.

The program is being run by not-for-profit 4 Day Week Global, Autonomy, a think tank, and the 4 Day Week UK Campaign in partnership with researchers from Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.

Would do you think of a 4-day work week?

Gas prices continue to climb…

There are now 10 states where the average price of gasoline is $5 a gallon – or higher.

Pray for Christians in Nigeria…

Open House: ‘Solus Christus’ (past WBFJ Ministry of the Month in May)

Sunday, July 10 from 2 – 4pm

Come meet their new Executive Director (and her family) at Solus Christus

Address: 2552 Baltimore Road, East Bend, NC. http://soluschristusinc.org/

Phone: 336-813-3007 / Email: soluschristusinc@yahoo.com