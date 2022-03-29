Tuesday News, March 29, 2022

Crisis in Ukraine: A new round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine is underway in Istanbul today. Turkey is one of several nations — including Israel, China and India — that have shown interest in mediating a resolution to the invasion. More than 3.8 million people have fled Ukraine since the war began, according to the United Nations — and half of them are children. https://www.cnn.com/

UPDATE: A firefighter and another customer injured in a ‘drive-by’ shooting last Friday afternoon at Kermit’s Hot Dog House are expected to recover. Two men (a 21 year old and an 18 year old) were each charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill. https://journalnow.com/news/local/firefighter-second-man-shot-at-kermits-expected-to-recover/article

Seasonal Allergy Alert: TREE pollen in the HIGH range / GRASS pollen in the LOW range for Tuesday. https://www.forsyth.cc/EAP/pollen.aspx

Greensboro’s four candidates who are running for mayor will debate this Sunday at 4pm at UNC-G. It’s free and open to the public. WFMY News 2 will stream the debate to our website, Facebook, and Youtube pages.

Election 2022

One-stop early voting: April 28 – May 14, 2022 (3pm)

Primary Election Day, will be Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Things we should know. How often should you get an eye exam?

*Adults over 40 need an exam every year.

*Adults 20 to 40 need can go every 2-years unless your doctor recommends you need one every year.

*Children should get their first eye exam between six and twelve months. Then again at three years old and at five years old. After, they need to get one every year.

50% contained: A wildfire in the Cherokee National Forest at Chimney Rock has burnt close to 200 acres. The wildfire is roughly five miles from Hot Springs (northwest of Asheville). The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

College Hoops

NC State women out of the NCAA Tournament. UCONN over the Wolfpack in 2OT.

Duke and Carolina in the Final Four. On top of the hype, both universities have been awarded 700 tickets from the NCAA for – students at the two schools.

Students at both schools will find out later today (Tuesday) if they won a ticket to the Final 4. BTW: For UNC students who receive a ticket to the semi-finals game, if the Tarheels beat Duke on Saturday, they will automatically get a ticket to the national championship game. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/ncaa/duke-university-and-unc-chapel-hill-get-700-tickets-from-ncaa-for-students-to-attend-semifinals/

Good News: After a 2-year hiatus (due to Covid), Atrium Health / Wake Forest Baptist has resumed its animal-assisted therapy program. Eight dogs ranging in size from a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel to a Great Pyrenees are participating in the program.

To become certified as a therapy animal at Wake Forest Baptist, dogs must be trained and pass an accredited behavioral and temperament test, including the American Kennel Club’s Canine Good Citizen test. These dogs must maintain current veterinary vaccinations and certification records. Learn more about the program on the News Blog.

Deer account for about 90% of all animal-related crashes in North Carolina.

Traffic Tips: Avoiding Collisions with Deer

-Slow-down in areas posted with deer crossing signs and in heavily wooded areas,

especially during the early morning and early evening.

-Drive with high beams on when possible.

-Deer often travel in ‘groups’. If you see one deer, there are likely others.

-If you see deer near the road, slow down and blow your horn with one long blast

NOTE: If your vehicle does strike a deer, get your vehicle off the road, if possible, and call 911. Also, do not touch the animal. A frightened and wounded deer can be extremely dangerous or further injure itself.

Lots of news coverage, commentary even heated social media posts responding to ‘that’ incident that happened mid-way through the Oscars on Sunday night involving Will Smith and Chris Rock.

Dr. A.R. Bernard (pastor, Christian Cultural Center in Brooklyn, NY) tweeted, “(Sunday night) we saw the conflict between the higher and lower self, play out on international television. At our highest moments in life, we are most vulnerable.” Dr Bernard also tweeted this from Proverbs 15:1…

“A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”

*Insightful article from CBN News featuring several black pastors and authors across the country responding to the situation that happened at the Academy Awards.

Lost wallet found. Christian writer / speaker Lee Strobel recently lost his wallet while at the New Orleans airport with his wife Leslie. “The Case For Christ” author told CBN’s Faithwire he accidentally dropped his wallet at a car rental facility after their flight was canceled. “We prayed we would find the wallet. We looked everywhere but couldn’t find it.” The Strobels flew home on a Monday night. The following morning, they received a FedEx package containing the wallet and a letter. In addition to the cards, Strobel said the $200 in cash he had in the wallet was still inside. A family from California had been visiting New Orleans with their daughter, who will be a freshman at Louisiana State University next year- found the wallet! “It’s a simple act of kindness in a crazy world,” Strobel admitted. “Just the sort of thing to restore confidence in humanity and help us remember goodness still abounds. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/march/the-case-for-christ-author-lee-strobel-lost-his-wallet-and-cash-then-he-prayed-and-good-samaritans-amazing-act-left-him-praising-god?