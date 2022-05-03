Tuesday News, MAY 03, 2022

“An educator changes the world ONE child at a time”

Today is national ‘Teacher Appreciation Day’. Check out these deals, discounts (and freebies) celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week 2022…

https://livingonthecheap.com/teachers-appreciation-week-deals-and-freebies/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2022/05/02/teacher-appreciation-week-2022-freebies-deals/9612145002/

The fate of Roe v Wade? A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito (AH-LEE-toe) indicates that the High Court may be preparing to strike down the 1973 landmark Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion ‘legal’ in the US, according to a Politico report released Monday. The opinion would effectively eliminate so-called ‘abortion protections’ on a federal level and return the issue back to the states. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/may/leaked-draft-opinion-shows-supreme-court-could-overturn-roe-v-wade

If you’ve been noticing more aches and pains lately, new research suggests it may be time to start eating ‘greener’. In a recent report, eating a low-fat vegan diet (without any calorie restrictions) can improve joint pain symptoms in patients diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Even if you aren’t experiencing any arthritis pain, the research found other benefits linked to a vegan diet including weight loss and improved cholesterol levels. The study is published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine.

https://www.studyfinds.org/vegan-ease-arthritis-pain/

Election 2022

One-stop early voting continues thru May 14th.

Times and days will vary by county and city.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, 2022

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting / https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*View your ‘Sample Ballot’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm (look for the ‘vote’ icon)

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs –The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Bruins 5-1 in the series opener on Monday night. Game 2 is Wednesday.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/hurricanes-beat-bruins-5-1-in-stanley-cup-playoff-series-opener/83-21

Ideal amount of sleep per night? 7 hours for adults between the age of 38 – 73

*Quality of sleep was a huge factor.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/02/health/seven-hours-sleep-optimal-old-age-wellness/index.html

Eat out / Take out for a great cause all day TODAY in Forsyth county!

“Hope du Jour” benefiting the programs and services of Crisis Control Ministry, assisting families throughout Forsyth County and Stokes County. Over 100 local businesses in Forsyth County are participating, donating 10% of their profits TODAY to Crisis Control. Full list of participating restaurants at www.hopedujour.org.

Strawberry Season: Check out a list of local ‘berry farms’ on the news Blog!

Berry Farms in NC: https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search