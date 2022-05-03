Search
Tuesday News, MAY 03, 2022

Verne HillMay 03, 2022Comments Off on Tuesday News, MAY 03, 2022

“An educator changes the world ONE child at a time”

 Today is national ‘Teacher Appreciation Day’.  Check out these deals, discounts (and freebies) celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week 2022…

https://livingonthecheap.com/teachers-appreciation-week-deals-and-freebies/

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2022/05/02/teacher-appreciation-week-2022-freebies-deals/9612145002/

 

The fate of Roe v Wade? A leaked Supreme Court draft opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito (AH-LEE-toe) indicates that the High Court may be preparing to strike down the 1973 landmark  Roe v. Wade decision that made abortion ‘legal’ in the US, according to a Politico report released Monday. The opinion would effectively eliminate so-called ‘abortion protections’ on a federal level and return the issue back to the states. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/may/leaked-draft-opinion-shows-supreme-court-could-overturn-roe-v-wade

 

If you’ve been noticing more aches and pains lately, new research suggests it may be time to start eating ‘greener’.  In a recent report, eating a low-fat vegan diet (without any calorie restrictions) can improve joint pain symptoms in patients diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis. Even if you aren’t experiencing any arthritis pain, the research found other benefits linked to a vegan diet including weight loss and improved cholesterol levels. The study is published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine.

https://www.studyfinds.org/vegan-ease-arthritis-pain/

 

Election 2022

One-stop early voting continues thru May 14th.

Times and days will vary by county and city.

Primary Election Day is Tuesday, May 17, 2022 

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting   /   https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*View your ‘Sample Ballot’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm (look for the ‘vote’ icon)

 

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs –The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Bruins 5-1 in the series opener on Monday night. Game 2 is Wednesday.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/hurricanes-beat-bruins-5-1-in-stanley-cup-playoff-series-opener/83-21

 

Ideal amount of sleep per night?  7 hours for adults between the age of 38 – 73

*Quality of sleep was a huge factor.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/02/health/seven-hours-sleep-optimal-old-age-wellness/index.html

 

Eat out / Take out for a great cause all day TODAY in Forsyth county!

“Hope du Jour” benefiting the programs and services of Crisis Control Ministry, assisting families throughout Forsyth County and Stokes County. Over 100 local businesses in Forsyth County are participating, donating 10% of their profits TODAY to Crisis Control. Full list of participating restaurants at www.hopedujour.org.

 

Strawberry Season:  Check out a list of local ‘berry farms’ on the news Blog!

Berry Farms in NC: https://ncstrawberry.com/farm-details?state=NC&state_result=Search

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Community Events

May
3
Tue
all-day “Gaining Control” Financial Class @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
“Gaining Control” Financial Class @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
May 3 all-day
The “Gaining Control” Financial Class is a 12-week program designed to help you break the cycle of poverty and dependence through financial literacy education! The orientation class is March 29 @ 12noon & 6pm Classes[...]
all-day Hope du Jour 2022
Hope du Jour 2022
May 3 all-day
Over 100 participating restaurants encourage you to eat out breakfast, lunch, or dinner with 10% of the proceeds to benefit Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! For a complete list of participating restaurants: http://www.hopedujour.org 336.724.7875 [...]
May
5
Thu
7:00 am National Day of Prayer @ Town Hall (Kernersville)
National Day of Prayer @ Town Hall (Kernersville)
May 5 @ 7:00 am – 7:45 am
The event will include breakfast (provided by Chick-fil-A) and will be led by first responders, military personnal, government leaders and others! 336.996.3121 Presented by Fountain of Life Lutheran Church & Grace Presbyterian Church of Kernersville
7:00 am Prayer Breakfast @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
Prayer Breakfast @ Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church (Winston-Salem)
May 5 @ 7:00 am – 8:00 am
Presented in part by Robinhood Road Family YMCA 336.765.5561
7:30 am Prayer Breakfast @ Davie Family YMCA (Mocksville)
Prayer Breakfast @ Davie Family YMCA (Mocksville)
May 5 @ 7:30 am – 8:30 am
336.777-6221
