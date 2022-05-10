Tuesday News, MAY 10, 2022

Election 2022: One-stop early voting continues thru this Saturday, May 14th. Primary Election Day is next Tuesday, May 17, 2022 https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

*View your ‘Sample Ballot’ on the News Blog at wbfj.fm (look for the ‘vote’ icon) https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting /

UPDATE: Davidson-Davie Community College (formerly DCCC) Graduation has been moved up one day earlier to this Thursday (May 12) due to forecasted RAIN at the end of the week. Ceremony times are the same: 10am + 2pm. https://www.davidsondavie.edu/graduation/

Reminder: The Forsyth County Law Enforcement Memorial Service is happening THIS MORNING at 11am at Center Grove Church on Lasater Road in Clemmons. Lunch will be served following the service. All are invited to both the service and the lunch.

Sad news from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office (on their Facebook page)…

Retired K-9 ‘Reese’ – a Chocolate Labrador Retriever assigned to the School Resource Officers (SROs) Division – has passed away. She served the FCSO as Cpl Holt’s loyal partner from 2009 to 2016 as a Narcotics Detection canine. K9 Reese worked diligently to keep our students and her partner safe. She will forever and always be a valuable member of our FCSO Family. Rest easy, ‘K9 Reese’…

Record high gas prices. The national average price for regular gasoline climbed more than four cents on Tuesday to $4.37 a gallon, according to AAA. That takes out the prior record of $4.33 set on March 11. The average in NC = $4.15 a gallon…

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/may/inflation-nation-gas-hits-new-record-high-as-cost-of-living-soars-to-crisis-levels

Veterans Coffee event this Wednesday. Trellis Supportive Care is resuming its in-person monthly Veterans Coffees beginning this Wednesday morning (May 11) from 9 to 10:30am at Richard Childress Racing (event building) on Industrial Blvd. in Welcome. The event is free. Veterans, their families and supporters are invited for coffee, doughnuts, and conversation. There will also be organizations providing information on resources and activities for veterans and their families.

https://www.trellissupport.org/events/veteran-coffee-events-richard-childress-racing

Thanks to David Holcolm (Discipleship Pastor with River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons) for getting us ‘race ready’ this morning! Sharing more about their 11th annual ROCC 5K happening this Saturday, May 14 at 8am. Location: River Oaks Community Church in Clemmons. *All 2022 proceeds to benefit City Lights Ministry.

Sign up now through early Saturday: https://riveroakscc.churchcenter.com/regis…/events/1229541

The Senate on Monday passed a bill to provide security for the families of Supreme Court justices amid protests over a potential decision by the high court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

A former jail official accused of helping an inmate escape from an Alabama correctional facility died Monday from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after US Marshals caught the pair following a weeklong manhunt. The inmate surrendered and is now in police custody.

“Not a luxury, it’s a necessity” Millions of low-income Americans will be able to get high-speed internet service for no more than $30 a month under an agreement – the Biden administration has reached – with 20 major internet providers including AT&T and Verizon. https://news.yahoo.com/white-house-says-20-internet-companies-will-provide-effectively-free-internet-to-millions-of-americans-094812381.html

TOPIC: What interesting item have you discovered while ‘thrifting’?

An antique marble bust found in a Texas thrift shop turned out to be a 2,000-year-old Roman relic. A thrift store find from 2018 has created quite a stir for one Texas woman after discovering that the marble bust is 2,000 years old.

When Laura Young bought the sculpture at an Austin Goodwill in 2018, her thoughts were that it was “clearly antique – clearly old…but that old?”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/may/antique-marble-bust-found-in-texas-thrift-shop-turns-out-to-2-000-year-old-roman-relic?utm_source

You’ve likely heard the phrase “collect them all!” when it comes to toys, cards, bobbleheads, or almost anything else in a series, like Beanie Babies, Cabbage Patch Kids, Barbies, even Pokemon cards! You may still have some or all of whatever you collected as a kid today, but they may be better at collecting dust than dollars for you. Experts suggest that these lines of toys and collectibles are the most common people believe will be worth a lot of money – but aren’t.

*Comic books are one of the hotter items for collectors right now, especially from the 1940s, ’50s, and ’60s. They are usually more valuable.

The same goes for another popular item for collectors: baseball cards.

Worth? You can search your item on Google or eBay, for example, to see how much they are selling for. You may also want to consider taking your items to local collector shops or auction houses for an expert to review its value.

https://www.woodtv.com/news/national/items-youve-been-collecting-that-likely-arent-worth-much/

Clothing is an item that sells best in thrift stores, accounting for over 30% of revenue in the Thrift Store industry.