Tuesday News, MAY 24, 2022

Tuesday News, MAY 24, 2022

Verne Hill May 24, 2022

Snuggling up with the kids for a bedtime story is worth a ‘million’ words? Consider the results of a recent Ohio State University study that found reading five books a day to your children (or grandchildren) exposes them to about 1.4 million more words by kindergarten, than those children who did not have books read to them.

https://www.studyfinds.org/study-reading-books-children-every-day-worth-million-literally/

 

Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children – ages 5 to 11 – are now available through the Forsyth County Health Department.  On Monday, Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist started scheduling booster appointments.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/forsyth-county-health-department-offering-covid-19-booster-shots-for-children/article

*For more information about where to find a Covid vaccine or booster appointment locally, go to MySpot.nc.gov

 

Five states including Georgia are holding primary elections today.

In Georgia, incumbent Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp faces Trump-backed David Perdue for the state’s GOP Governor nomination.  Democrat Stacey Abrams will win her party’s gubernatorial primary, running unopposed.

https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/primary-election-results-georiga-alabama-2022/index.html

 

Eat more veggies! Researchers from The Ohio State University say children with ADHD who consume more fruits and vegetables see a significant drop in their levels of ADHD or lack of attention. Results of the surveys revealed that parents saw a noticeable drop in ADHD symptoms when their children ate more fruits and vegetables.

https://www.studyfinds.org/fruits-and-vegetables-reduce-adhd/

 

The ‘salary’ question during a job interview can be stressful for some job seekers.

Keep this in mind: Job candidates have more bargaining power now due to rising inflation and the nationwide labor shortage. Experts suggest there are almost two jobs available for every job seeker — so, the odds are in your favor.  CNN

 

NYC: The city’s last public pay phone has been removed?

Officials in the Big Apple began removing pay phones back in 2015 and replacing the payphone with LinkNYC, which offer free, high-speed Wi-Fi to those near its kiosks, as well as a charging station for mobile devices.

BTW: While the final pay phone will no longer be in service, it won’t be forgotten. It will be installed at the Museum of the City of New York in the “Analog City” exhibit…

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2022/05/23/nyc-last-public-payphone-removed/9900360002/

 

Teen Baby sitters earning up to $30 dollars an hour!  This sought-after labor force is now commanding ‘top dollar’ across the nation, according to The Wall Street Journal.

https://www.nbcnews.com/business/consumer/babysitters-getting-paid-money-ever-red-hot-labor-market-rcna29823

 

As the war in Ukraine marks its third month today, Russian forces appear to still be bogged down with few successes on the battlefield. Meanwhile, new Ukrainian intelligence says Vladimir Putin survived an assassination attempt early in the conflict.

 

Better known for its roast beef, Arby’s is adding a hamburger to it’s menu. The “Wagyu Steakhouse Burger,” which costs $5.99, is available through July 31.   https://www.cnn.com/2022/05/23/business-food/arbys-wagyu-burger-launch/index.html

Verne Hill

