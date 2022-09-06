Tuesday News, SEPT 06, 2022

Free dental clinic for adults this Friday + Saturday (Sept 9-10) in High Point. This adult clinic will provide complimentary dental procedures for adults who cannot afford or do not have access to oral health care. *Presented by the North Carolina Dental Society Foundation. *Additional VOLUNTEERS are also needed for the High Point event. FAQ on the News Blog: https://www.ncdental.org/for-the-public/ncdsf-mom/ncdsf-mom-services

The most affordable (US states) to retire? No, not Florida. If you want to make your money stretch after retiring, look no further than –Michigan. According to a recent Bankrate analysis, the ‘most affordable’ states to retire include: Michigan, Tennessee, Missouri, Mississippi, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Georgia. (This is due to a low cost of living and light tax burden for residents). https://www.cnbc.com/2022/08/31/most-affordable-states-to-retire.html

Thinking About Buying the New iPhone? Wait. Apple is widely expected to unveil the new iPhone 14 lineup on Wednesday. It’s rumored the company’s latest-and-greatest smartphones will boast larger screens and upgraded cameras. *Consumer expert Clark Howard does not recommend paying the high price of a new iPhone (whatever that will be). Clark says if you’re in the market for a new iPhone, you should consider other models — or you could just wait a bit. According to research from phone resale website SellCell.com, iPhone trade-in and resale prices are expected to drop about 16% once the new iPhone is released. Bottom line: Be patient and expect cheaper prices in the weeks and months for older iPhone models – after the new iPhone is released. https://clark.com/cell-phones/time-buy-apple-iphone/

NC-DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple offices…

Starting TODAY (Sept 6), several DMV offices will begin opening at 7am (an hour earlier than usual) for walk-in services – including DMVs in Lexington, High Point and Salisbury.

NOTE: Road test waivers will be discontinued on Sept. 14.

More details about a DMV office near you on the News Blog…

From executive producers Kirk Cameron and the Kendrick Brothers—creators of WAR ROOM and FIREPROOF—comes ‘LIFEMARK’, a new film based on an incredible true story that celebrates adoption, reconciliation, and love. In theaters this Friday, Sept 9!

David’s comfortable world is turned upside down when his birth mother unexpectedly reaches out to him, longing to meet the 18-year-old son

*WBFJ: we will be giving away movie passes to LIFEMARK all this week!

What to purchase in September (and save money)?

Save on grills, school supplies, bicycles, bedding, air fares and summer (clothing) leftovers just to name a few. Check out more on the News Blog.

Traffic Alert in Forsyth County

The Oak Grove Church Road bridge will close permanently in about 2 weeks!

The closure is part of the Northern Beltway project.

Reminder: 9-8-8 is the new ‘national mental health hotline’ number.

Advocates have pushed for having a shorter number, making it easier for people to remember. The three-digit number replaces the existing 10-digit suicide prevention number (1-800-273-TALK). Learn more: https://988lifeline.org/

Students and teachers in Uvalde, Texas, are returning back to classrooms today.

But not to Robb Elementary (the site of that deadly school shooting just 3 months ago). Students or staff are being absorbed into other schools.

A manhunt is underway for one of two brothers suspected in a mass stabbing in Canada that left 10 dead and 18 injured. The attacks occurred Sunday across multiple locations in the province of Saskatchewan. Fox News

Update: In a significant victory for former President Donald Trump, a federal judge has approved his request to appoint a “special master” in the Mar-a-Lago probe. This means a third-party attorney from outside the government will be brought in to review the materials that the FBI seized from Trump’s Florida residence last month. CNN

Britain officially has a new prime minister. Liz Truss is Britain’s third prime minister in three years, replacing Boris Johnson, who leaves office today.

