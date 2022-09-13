Tuesday News, SEPT 13, 2022

Every step counts! 10,000 steps each day is the “sweet spot” to help lower the risk of disease and live longer. But how fast you walk could be just as important according to new research. A faster pace, such as a brisk power walk, can have even greater benefits. Source: Researchers from the University of Sydney and the University of Southern Denmark.

https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2022/09/220912112420.htm

https://www.readersdigest.ca/health/fitness/walking-10000-steps-a-day/

Before alarm clocks were created, individuals were paid to stroll around cities and wake people up. From the early 1800s through the mid-1900s, these ‘human alarm clocks’ would use ‘long bamboo sticks, or peashooters’, to wake customers up so they wouldn’t be late for work or appointments. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TZGNf6zIO-8

Lifemark, that new pro-life movie produced by Kirk Cameron and the Kendrick Brothers, hit over $2 million in sales during its opening weekend and marked Fathom’s highest-grossing event this year.

‘Lifemark’ in theaters now (for a limited run) thru this Wednesday, Sept 14.

From executive producers Kirk Cameron and the Kendrick Brothers—creators of WAR ROOM and FIREPROOF—comes ‘LIFEMARK’, a new film based on an incredible true story that celebrates adoption, reconciliation, and love. https://lifemarkmovie.com/

The Forsyth County Board of Elections is conducting their pre-election testing of all voting machines. “The testing process is open for public observation through this Wednesday, Sept 14. Due to limited space (you will need to) schedule an appointment”. Contact information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm Contact: Jay Lerman at (336) 703-2804

https://www.forsyth.cc/Elections/article.aspx?NewsID=27188

Voting has begun in North Carolina. Absentee ballots now available for the upcoming General mid-term Elections (Nov 8).

Helpful voter information. https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting

One-Stop Early Voting is coming up in October.

Thursday, Oct 20 through Saturday, Nov 5, 2022 at 3pm.

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person

Helpful Tips for Early Voting

https://www.ncsbe.gov/voting/vote-early-person/10-tips-early-voters

Recycle that old car seat. Target’s ever-popular Car Seat Trade-In happening now through September 24. Twice a year, Target collects old, used, expired, and damaged car seats. What to do: When you visit your local Target, you’ll be able to find a large box near the front of the store where you can place your old car seat. You’ll then have the chance to redeem a 20% off coupon toward one car seat, one stroller, or select baby gear on your Target app or through Target.com/circle.

The coupon can be redeemed through Oct. 8.

https://myfox8.com/news/targets-car-seat-trade-in-starts-soon-how-to-get-your-coupon/

The NC-DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple offices across the state.

Multiple DMV offices are now opening at 7am, an hour earlier than usual, for walk-in services. Several Triad locations include Lexington, High Point and Salisbury.

NOTE: Road tests will resume this Wednesday, Sept. 14.

More details about a DMV office near you on the News Blog…

https://www.ncdot.gov/dmv/offices-services/customer-service/Pages/extended-hours-offices.aspx

Do phone calls from long-lost friends really excite you? You’re not alone.

A recent study revealing that people often underestimate how much their old friends will appreciate receiving a call from them out of the blue.

Researchers found that participants who called, texted, or emailed someone in their social circle just to say hello consistently underrated how much their friend would value hearing from them. Meanwhile, the friend receiving the message placed a much higher value on the surprise social interaction.

Bottom line: Friends love when you call ‘just because’

The study is published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

https://studyfinds.org/friends-appreciate-reach-out/

Unprecedented famine. Conditions not seen in the last 40 years are gripping parts of Africa. Somalia and its neighbors in the Horn of Africa, including Ethiopia and Kenya, are facing ‘deadly drought conditions’.

BTW: On average, one person dies every 48 seconds from hunger in the Horn of Africa. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2022/september/shocked-to-my-core-unprecedented-famine-causes-widespread-suffering-in-east-africa

It’s official: Kyle Busch will join Richard Childress Racing beginning with the 2023 season. Kyle Bush has raced with Joe Gibbs Racing since 2008.

https://myfox8.com/sports/nascar-motorsports/kyle-busch-leaving-joe-gibbs-racing/

The Justice Department (DOJ) has issued close to 40 subpoenas to former Trump aides and seized the phones of two top advisors as part of its ongoing investigation into efforts to overturn the 20-20 election. www.politico.com/news/2022/09/12/justice-subpoena-trump-aides-00056274

The ‘new Fall Covid Booster’ is now available at area public health departments as well as retail pharmacies including CVS and Walgreens!

*Schedule an appointment for your booster through the Forsyth County Department of Public Health at https://forsyth.cc/covidupdate/ or by calling 336-582-0800.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-can-i-get-the-new-covid-booster-at-the-health-department/article

Former President George W. Bush will be in Winston-Salem on Wednesday.

Bush will share the stage with Jon Meacham, a presidential historian and author part of Wake Forest University’s ‘Face to Face Speaker Forum’ at Joel Coliseum on Sept 14.

Bush served from 2001 to 2009 as the country’s 43rd president.

NOTE: The doors at the LJVM open at 5:30 pm. All patrons must be seated by 6:30 pm.

The event begins at 7pm. Expect heightened security for this event.

Ticket info: https://godeacs.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=FACE&linkID=wfu&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=

A special evening with Grammy Award winning Christian artist Mandisa…

“A Night of Restoration” benefitting Restoration Place Counseling (our WBFJ Ministry of the Month). Date: Friday evening (Sept 23) at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.

Mandisa will be sharing more about mental health and her success with Christian counseling. Her latest music and book are titled “Out of the Dark – My Journey Through the Shadows To Find God’s Joy’. Ticket info: https://rpcounseling.org/a-night-of-restoration/event-details/