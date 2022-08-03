UK: Four-day work week trial

How about a four-day work schedule (32 hours) – while getting paid for 40 hours?

Thousands of workers in the UK are in the middle of the world’s biggest four-day workweek ‘test’ and most LOVE it!

Around 3,300 workers within 70 companies are part of the six-month trial committing to work 80% of their usual work week in exchange for promising to maintain 100% of their productivity. At the end of November, UK companies can decide whether or not to stick with the new schedule.

*The program is being run by not-for-profit 4 Day Week Global in partnership with researchers from Cambridge University, Oxford University and Boston College.

NOTE: Iceland conducted the same 4-day work week test between 2015 and 2019 with 2,500 workers. This study found NO corresponding drop in productivity, and a dramatic increase in employee well-being.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/08/01/business/4-day-work-week-uk-trial/index.html