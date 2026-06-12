Upcoming FREE ‘Money Smart’ seminars (June / July)
June 12, 2026
Upcoming FREE ‘Money Smart’ seminars…
Wednesday, June 17 from 4pm – 5:30pm
Wednesday, June 24 from 4pm – 5:30pm
Disasters: Financial Preparation & Recovery
Wednesday, July 1 from 4pm – 5:30pm
Wednesday, July 8 from 4pm – 5:30pm
Money Smart Seminars are held at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem, hosted by Forsyth County Cooperative Extension.
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