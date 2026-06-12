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Home Upcoming FREE ‘Money Smart’ seminars (June / July)

Upcoming FREE ‘Money Smart’ seminars (June / July)

wbfj-verne
June 12, 2026

Upcoming FREE ‘Money Smart’ seminars…

 

Making Housing Decisions

Wednesday, June 17 from 4pm – 5:30pm

 

Buying a Home

Wednesday, June 24 from 4pm – 5:30pm

 

Disasters: Financial Preparation & Recovery

Wednesday, July 1 from 4pm – 5:30pm

 

Food Budgeting

Wednesday, July 8 from 4pm – 5:30pm

 

Money Smart Seminars are held at the Reynolda Branch Library in Winston-Salem, hosted by Forsyth County Cooperative Extension.

https://forsythcounty.librarycalendar.com/events/list

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