Update: Jif peanut butter recall…

Candy, trail mix and other snacks made with jif peanut butter are now included in a nationwide recall. The recall affects 45 kinds of Jif products. Reason: possible salmonella contamination.

NOTE: All of the recalled Jif peanut butter include the numbers 1274425-2140425, with “425” at the end of the first seven digits.

https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/senftenberg-05-22/index.html