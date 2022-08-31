Urgent care or ER?

The difference between urgent care and emergency care is the severity of the conditions they treat, opening hours, typical wait times, and cost. Urgent care doesn’t accept emergency situations. Emergency departments are open 24 hours. Urgent care clinics have shorter wait times and cost less with more likelihood for insurance coverage.

*Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist has opened its first 24/7 Urgent Care Clinic in Kernersville. The facility – located on Gateway Center Drive -will provide both adult and pediatric urgent care services, along with on-site X-rays and a separate waiting area for pediatric patients.

