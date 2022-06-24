US Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

‘A monumental victory for life and the Pro-Life movement’

Breaking News: The US Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, with a 6-3 majority ruling in the Dobbs case that “the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.”

“After nearly 50 years, Roe has been responsible for the deaths of over 60 million preborn American children. Today (Friday, June 24), the Supreme Court has finally overturned the grievous error of Roe v. Wade that has cost so many precious lives. Now, the abortion question will return to the states, authorizing state governments to set their own laws without being suffocated by federal courts.”

-Kim Schwartz, Texas Right to Life

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/june/supreme-court-overturns-roe-v-wade-states-can-ban-abortion

https://www.lifenews.com/2022/06/24/supreme-court-overturns-roe-v-wade-constitution-does-not-confer-right-to-abortion/

“Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves;

ensure justice for those being crushed”

Proverbs 31:8 NLT

The LORD reclaimed you. He formed you in the womb.

This is what the LORD says: I made everything.

I stretched out the heavens by myself…”

Isaiah 44:24 God’s Word Translation

“God created man in His own image,

in the image of God, He created him;

male and female he created them.”

Genesis 1:27

“For you formed my inward parts; you knitted me together in my mother’s womb. I praise you, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made.

Wonderful are your works; my soul knows it very well.

Psalm 139:13-14