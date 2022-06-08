Vacation 101: Focus on what you CAN do to relax, reconnect

Stay-cation, Day-cation, Vacation: What does ‘vacation’ mean to you and your family?

Reality: In a recent poll, about 61% of respondents said that rising gas prices will be a major factor in their vacation plans this year.

Vacation thoughts from Ashley Logsdon (a Family Life Coach) who suggests, “Vacation? It seems overwhelming and maybe impossible.

Vacation isn’t just about how long you can go or how extravagant you can afford. It is really about the mindset of rejuvenation: how are you going to rest, recharge and re-connect with the ones you love! Plus, our vacations don’t have to break the bank.

https://www.mamasaysnamaste.com/how-to-travel-when-you-cant-afford-to/

(Nerd Wallet) ‘How to Save on a Beach Vacation’

Check out less popular, less expensive beach destinations

Travel during off-peak seasons

Avoid beachfront properties

Bring your own beach chairs, umbrellas and toys

Pack your beach snacks

Share the costs

https://www.nerdwallet.com/article/travel/how-to-save-on-a-beach-vacation

Clark Howard suggests to “let the Destination pick You?

Consumer advocate Clark Howard has used a trip-planning strategy that has allowed him to visit 49 states and almost every corner of the globe without spending a lot of money. His secret is surprisingly simple.

Clark says “My #1 rule of travel is buy the deal first and then figure out why you want to go there.” Check out Clark Howard’s Best Travel Tips on the News Blog. https://clark.com/travel/how-to-plan-trip

Day-cation option: Factory Tours

These behind-the-scenes tours show kids how their favorite objects are made; they may even get a lesson in industrial design, engineering and manufacturing. Plus, if you tour a creamery, ice-cream factory or sweet shop, you might get a tasty sample at the end!

*Check out these family friendly links for ‘factory tours’ near you (or your destination).

https://www.factorytoursusa.com/state/north-carolina/

https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/north-carolina/four-factory-tours-nc/

https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/life/travel/g39753214/factory-tours/

Before you head out on vacation, ‘give the gift of life’…

Schedule your blood donation appointment through the American Red Cross at www.RedCrossBlood.org or on the Blood Donor App.

BTW: Yes, you can donate blood after getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

Quote: Maya Angelou, from her book ‘Wouldn’t Take Nothing for My Journey Now’

“Every person needs to take one day away.

A day in which one consciously separates the past from the future.

Jobs, family, employers, and friends can exist one day without any one of us,

and if our egos permit us to confess, they could exist eternally in our absence.

Each person deserves a day away in which no problems are confronted,

no solutions searched for.

Each of us needs to withdraw from the cares which will not withdraw from us.”