Saturday (May 21) is Armed Forces Day, a day to honor military personnel from all branches of the US military.

A special ‘Veterans Appreciation Day’ event happening this Saturday at noon at the Carolina Field of Honor (Triad Park) in Kernersville. Hosted by American Heroes For North Carolina. Bring a yard chair (and sunscreen).

https://www.facebook.com/Carolina-Field-of-Honor-100736713389709/

Location: 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville, NC 27284

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/good-morning-show/veterans-armed-forces-military-appreciation-wfmy/