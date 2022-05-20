Saturday (May 21) is Armed Forces Day, a day to honor military personnel from all branches of the US military.
A special ‘Veterans Appreciation Day’ event happening this Saturday at noon at the Carolina Field of Honor (Triad Park) in Kernersville. Hosted by American Heroes For North Carolina. Bring a yard chair (and sunscreen).
https://www.facebook.com/Carolina-Field-of-Honor-100736713389709/
Location: 9652 W. Market St. in Kernersville, NC 27284
