Veterans Day Deals 2025: Tuesday (Nov 11)

Veterans Day 2025

Tuesday, Nov 11 is a federal holiday. This means that most federal government offices and services will be closed (including post offices and most banks). Honoring all veterans who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces.

Veterans’ Day Deals – most available on Tuesday (Nov 11)…

East Coast Wings + Grill — Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers — will honor veterans and active military personnel on Veterans Day with a free Freddy’s combo meal card that is suitable for any combo meal. No purchase necessary.

IHOP — Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo on Nov. 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dine-in only, at participating restaurants.

Little Caesars — On Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a complimentary Lunch Combo, which includes four slices of Little Caesars signature Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20-ounce beverage.

Wendy’s — Veterans and active-duty military get a free Breakfast Combo, no purchase required, during breakfast hours on Nov. 11 at participating locations. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. Not valid for digital, delivery or kiosk orders.

SONIC Drive-In — On Nov. 11, get half price shakes in any size and flavor, including both Classic and Master Shakes.

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar — Veterans and active-duty military get a free 5 oz. BD’s All American Burger with cheese and choice of side on Nov. 11. Offer available with valid military ID from 11am to 3 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings — On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty service members get 10 free boneless wings and fries with valid ID. Available for dine-in or, if ordering from a Buffalo Wild Wings GO location, available for walk-in/orders placed at the counter only.

Carrabba’s — From Nov. 8 through 10, order an entrée when you dine-in and take home another entrée of equal or lesser value for free. Then on Nov. 11, order a complimentary dine-in appetizer or dessert paired with a free nonalcoholic beverage. Veterans and active-duty military are asked to show a service ID. Restrictions and requirements apply.

Chicken Salad Chick — On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal at all locations.

Dave & Buster’s — Veterans get a free entree (up to $20) and a free $10 Power Card with a valid veterans ID card on Nov. 11.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit — Veterans and active-duty military get Buy One Get One free for any sandwich on Nov. 11. This offer is valid for in-store pick-up when ordering through the Dickey’s app or at Dickeys.com. It is not combinable with other offers, discounts, or promotions. Valid at participating U.S. locations only. Code: VETFREE.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill — Dine with a veteran or active-duty service member on Nov. 11 and their lunch or dinner is free.

Friendly’s — Veterans get a free All American Burger with cheese and a beverage on Nov. 11. Available in-restaurant only from 11am to 5pm. Must show military ID or honorable discharge document to receive the offer.

Huddle House — On Nov. 11, active and retired military get a free MVP Breakfast Platter. Available at participating locations for dine-in only.

Insomnia Cookies — Active-duty and retired military get a free Deluxe cookie in-store with $5 purchase when you show your military ID, Nov. 9 through 11.

Krispy Kreme — Veterans get a free doughnut and coffee on Nov. 11, in shop only at participating U.S. retail locations. Limit 1 per guest per visit in shop and drive-thru only.

Olive Garden — To thank members of the military for their service, Olive Garden is offering those that dine-in on Nov. 11 a complimentary entrée from a special menu.

Red Lobster — Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get free Veteran’s Shrimp & Chip — featuring six Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and ketchup, as well as crispy French Fries and Coleslaw — on Nov. 11. Show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this dine-in only offer.

Ruby Tuesday — Active-duty military and veterans get a free Garden Bar entrée, American Smashed Burger, or Ruby’s Cheeseburger with military ID on Nov. 11. Code HERO24.

Texas Roadhouse — At participating locations, active-duty military and veterans can dine in or receive a meal voucher on Nov. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a form of military ID. These vouchers are good for dine in or carry out at a later time. The voucher is good until May 30, 2025. If you choose to dine in on Nov. 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, there will be a specific menu to select from.

Whataburger — Starting Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military members in uniform or with a valid ID get a free 16-ounce Hot or Iced Coffee. Offer valid in-store only at participating locations.

Longhorn Steakhouse — On Nov. 10 and 11, veterans and active-duty military get 10% off their meal, along with a free appetizer or dessert for their table. This offer is available for dine-in and call-in orders only.

QDOBA — On Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military members receive 50% off any full-size entrée. In-restaurant only at participating locations, with a valid military ID at checkout.

Applebee’s

All veterans and active duty military personnel can get a free meal from an 8-entrée selection while dining in on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Biscuit Belly

Veterans eat free with a choice of Bacon, Egg & Cheese, Sausage, Egg & Cheese or Chicken Biscuit Sandwich and a hot drip coffee or fountain drink. Dine in only.

California Pizza Kitchen

California Pizza Kitchen is offering all veterans and active duty military personnel a complimentary beverage and one entrée on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Carolina Ale House

Veterans get to enjoy a free Half Rack Rib Platter for the holiday. This offer is only available at North Carolina, Florida and Tennessee locations.

City Barbeque

All veterans and active military will receive a complimentary meal, including a sandwich, one side and a drink on Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Chili’s

All veterans & active military members can get a free meal on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2025, at all participating Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurants. Available in-restaurant only for select items.

Denny’s

Denny’s invites active and retired military personnel to America’s Diner to enjoy a free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m. at participating locations nationwide.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

All Veterans and active military personnel who visit Freddy’s on Veterans Day will receive a free Freddy’s Combo meal card to be redeemed until Dec. 31, 2025.

Golden Corral

Any person who has served in the U.S. Military (retirees, veterans, active duty, National Guard or Reserves) is eligible for a free “thank you” dinner from 4 p.m. to close on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025.

IHOP

All veterans and active duty military personnel can get free Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Veterans Day. Comes with two eggs, hash browns and your choice of two strips of hickory-smoked bacon or two pork sausage links.

Logan’s Roadhouse

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., veterans can enjoy a free meal from the special Veterans Day menu.

Red Robin

Red Robin is offering veterans and military members a free Red’s Big Tavern Burger and bottomless side on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Sheetz

Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free half turkey sub and a regular-sized fountain drink at any Sheetz location. The offer includes extras and add-ons to the sub. Sheetz will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military at locations that have one.

Shoney’s

U.S. Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy the free Breakfast Fresh Food Bar this Veterans Day from open to 11:00 a.m.

Starbucks

Starbucks is offering a free tall hot or iced brewed coffee to veterans, military service members and military spouses on Veterans Day, Tuesday, Nov. 11.

