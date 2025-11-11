Veterans Events this week

Veterans Day Events

Mount Airy Veterans Day Parade (Downtown) 9:30am

*The procession will depart from Veterans Memorial Park at 9:30am toward the downtown area.

NOTE: Due to the cold weather, Mount Airy’s annual Veterans Day program has been moved INSIDE to First Presbyterian Church (326 S. Main Street) at 11am.

The program will feature patriotic music and special remarks.

https://www.mtairynews.com/news/venue-changed-for-veterans-day-program/article

Grand Opening of the Veterans Honor Green Boardwalk (10am)

Town of Oak Ridge = Veterans Day Observance at 10am at Heritage Farm Park on Scoggins Road in Oak Ridge. https://www.oakridgenc.com/index.asp

Carolina Field of Honor: Veterans Day Ceremony & Family Festival

Time: 11am – noon (ceremony), followed by food trucks and fellowship (noon– 3)

Carolina Field of Honor, W Market Street in Kernersville. CarolinaFieldofHonor.org

Wreath Laying Ceremony Davidson County (11am)

North Carolina Vietnam Memorial, mile marker 100 on Interstate 85 between Thomasville and Lexington. Click here

It’s Military Appreciation Week at the North Carolina Zoo.

FREE admission for military personnel (past and present) thru Friday (Nov 14). https://www.nczoo.org/experiences/events/military-appreciation-week

Wednesday (Nov 12)

The next Veterans Coffee event at RCR event center in Welcome happening this Wednesday morning (NOV 12) starting at 9am.

*Doors open at 8am… Sponsored by Veterans Bridge Home.

“Come for the coffee, stay for the community and leave inspired”

https://veteransbridgehome.galaxydigital.com/need/detail/?need_id=1034193

www.facebook.com/VeteransBridgeHome

Friday (Nov 14)

Veterans Breakfast hosted by the Heroes Center (Friday, 9am – 10:30am)

Location: NC State Veterans Home, Kernersville Medical Parkway, Kernersville

For More Information: Click here

Veterans Day Luncheon hosted by Surry Community College

Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Grand Hall on Surry Community College’s Dobson campus

For More Information: Click here