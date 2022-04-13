‘Virtual Career Fair’ focusing on individuals with disabilities

‘Virtual Career Fair’ directed toward individuals with disabilities (or different-abilities) going on Wednesday (April 13, 2022) through 6pm. Hosted by the state of North Carolina.
Opportunities are available for every level of candidate, from experienced professionals to recent college graduates and college students with disabilities, to meet online with state agency recruiters.
NOTE: Participants are encouraged to create an online profile in the state jobs portal, at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina.
Registration is at https://oshr.nc.gov/virtual-career-fair-individuals-disabilities
