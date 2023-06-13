WHAT'S NEW
VOTE: Baby giraffe at NC Zoo needs a name

June 13, 2023

The latest baby giraffe born at the NC Zoo in Asheboro last month (May 20) needs a name. And we get to be part of the process. The 6 options are:

Fenn

Nelson – After the famous leader Nelson Mandela

Mosi – African name used for “first born son” 

Jackson – “Son of Jack,” the calf’s dad is named Jack

Tamu – Swahili for “sweet”

Bongani – This Zulu name means “grateful, thankful.” 

Voting ends next Monday, June 19. The name will be announced on Wednesday, June 21 (World Giraffe Day).

Vote here:  https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfv7HH62TPlkTX9gzA0H1bijruLVKH_DozbWO086pTLlolnJw/viewform

