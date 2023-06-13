VOTE: Baby giraffe at NC Zoo needs a name
The latest baby giraffe born at the NC Zoo in Asheboro last month (May 20) needs a name. And we get to be part of the process. The 6 options are:
Fenn
Nelson – After the famous leader Nelson Mandela
Mosi – African name used for “first born son”
Jackson – “Son of Jack,” the calf’s dad is named Jack
Tamu – Swahili for “sweet”
Bongani – This Zulu name means “grateful, thankful.”
Voting ends next Monday, June 19. The name will be announced on Wednesday, June 21 (World Giraffe Day).
Vote here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfv7HH62TPlkTX9gzA0H1bijruLVKH_DozbWO086pTLlolnJw/viewform