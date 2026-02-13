WHAT'S NEW
Washington’s Birthday or Presidents Day?

February 13, 2026

Monday is a Federal Holiday.  And the federal government still officially calls Monday’s holiday “Washington’s Birthday”.

BTW: George Washington’s birthday is actually February 22.

In 1971, Congress moved the birthday celebration of our first president to the 3rd Monday in February (to create a 3-day weekend) as part of the “Uniform Monday Holiday Act”.

*Presidents Day gained popularity back in the 1980s as a way to celebrate all US Presidents (including George) along with retailers to sell mattresses, furniture and appliances.

Learn more: https://www.mountvernon.org/george-washington/facts/the-truth-about-presidents-day

