WBFJ “30th” BIRTHDAY CONCERT
November 18, 2024
An evening of music – to celebrate WBFJ’s 30th birthday…featuring:
LEANNA CRAWFORD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WW0VJxPqeRc
BEN FULLER https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gc2sNY5HMV8
And DAVID LEONARD https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxRsK1WPpkw
FREE Concert
Thursday January 23rd, 7:00PM
Pinedale Christian Church, 3395 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.
Previous Post « Operation Christmas Child 2024
Next Post
RELATED ARTICLES
SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD
The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.