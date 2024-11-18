WHAT'S NEW
WBFJ “30th” BIRTHDAY CONCERT

November 18, 2024

An evening of music – to celebrate WBFJ’s 30th birthday…featuring:

 

LEANNA CRAWFORD  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WW0VJxPqeRc

BEN FULLER    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gc2sNY5HMV8

And DAVID LEONARD  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QxRsK1WPpkw

 

FREE Concert

Thursday January 23rd, 7:00PM

Pinedale Christian Church, 3395 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

https://pinedale.church/

