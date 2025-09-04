WBFJ @ ADVENT FAMILY FESTIVAL
FAMILY FESTIVAL
Advent Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)
1514 W Clemmonsville Rd,
Saturday, September 6 (2-5pm)
Festival Games, Bounce House, Food Trucks, Prizes & more!
WBFJ will also be ON LOCATION playing music!
Free Admission / (336) 788-4951
