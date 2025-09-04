WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home WBFJ @ ADVENT FAMILY FESTIVAL

WBFJ @ ADVENT FAMILY FESTIVAL

wdecker_wbfj
September 4, 2025

FAMILY FESTIVAL
Advent Moravian Church (Winston-Salem)

1514 W Clemmonsville Rd,

Saturday, September 6 (2-5pm)

Festival Games, Bounce House, Food Trucks, Prizes & more!
WBFJ will also be ON LOCATION playing music!

Free Admission  /  (336) 788-4951

https://www.facebook.com/adventmoravianchurch/

Previous Post «
Next Post »

RELATED ARTICLES

Friday News for September 05, 2025

wbfj-verne
September 5, 2025

BETHEL MUSIC CONCERT

wdecker_wbfj
September 4, 2025

WBFJ 2025 FAIR CONCERT

wdecker_wbfj
September 4, 2025

Local blood drives (Sept 4 – Sept 8)

wbfj-verne
September 4, 2025

SUN@5: September 7, 2025

wbfj-verne
September 4, 2025

Rebuilding WNC: Private road and Bridge repair Assistance

wbfj-verne
September 4, 2025
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.