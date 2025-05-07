WBFJ “ALL ABOUT MOM” MOTHER’S DAY GIVEAWAY
May 7, 2025
THE WBFJ “ALL ABOUT MOM” MOTHER’S DAY GIVEAWAY
Tell us “All About Your Mom” in an email and send to live@wbfj.fm
Entry deadline: 9:00AM Friday Winner announced: 9:30AM Friday (random drawing)
Winner receives a customized gift basket from KISER COUNTRY MERCANTILE & COFFEE in WELCOME.
