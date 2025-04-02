WBFJ @ BURG BASH
April 2, 2025
THE “BURG BASH”
Wallburg Baptist Church (Wallburg Community)
Saturday, April 5 (11-4)
Activities for the Kids, Vendors, Live Music, Concessions & more!
WBFJ will also be ON LOCATION playing music!!
Free Admission / (336) 769-2422
http://wallburgbaptistchurch.org/burg-bash
