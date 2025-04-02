WBFJ @ BURG BASH

WHAT'S NEW
April 2, 2025

THE “BURG BASH”
Wallburg Baptist Church (Wallburg Community)

Saturday, April 5 (11-4)

Activities for the Kids, Vendors, Live Music, Concessions & more!
WBFJ will also be ON LOCATION playing music!!

Free Admission  /  (336) 769-2422

http://wallburgbaptistchurch.org/burg-bash

