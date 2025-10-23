WHAT'S NEW
WBFJ @ CALVARY FALL FEST

wdecker_wbfj
October 23, 2025

It’s the fall season, and it’s time to celebrate. Come see our campus transformed with carnival-style games, trunk or treat, popcorn and lots of great food truck vendors, all located in the circle drive. Kids, we can’t wait to see your costumes!

Registration is FREE for the whole family. Click the button below to register.

Click Here to Register

