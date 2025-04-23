WHAT'S NEW
WBFJ @ CLEMMONS COMMUNITY DAY

wdecker_wbfj
April 23, 2025

Clemmons Community Day this Saturday (April 26) from 10 – 2pm at the Jerry Long Family YMCA in Clemmons
Admission is FREE!
Everyone is encouraged to bring several non-perishable or canned food donations for the Clemmons Food Pantry.
Look for the WBFJ Mobile Music Machine!
Rain or shine.
Details…

