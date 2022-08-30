WBFJ CONCERT @ THE FAIR

Wally Decker
MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A
wdecker@wbfj.fm
Married my high school sweetheart (Diane) in 1987. She teaches kindergarten. We attend, fellowship and serve at Faith Missionary Alliance Church of Midway. We have three children: Tyler (20), Brianna (17) and Bradley (14) Obviously most of my free time (what’s that?) is divided between family, church and community activities. Got into radio at age 15…have been part of the WBFJ team since 1983. MON-FRI 1P-3P, SUN 6A-10A wdecker@wbfj.fm
