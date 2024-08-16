WBFJ CONCERT @ THE CAROLINA CLASSIC FAIR
August 16, 2024
COLTON DIXON w/ special guests AUSTIN FRENCH & JEREMY ROSADO
WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 9th
7:30PM
CAROLINA CLASSIC FAIR GRANDSTAND
*Concert is free with admission to the fair. On Wednesday, get into the fair for free with five non-perishable food items to be donated to Crisis Control Ministry.
CAROLINA CLASSIC FAIR: Featured Events – Carolina Classic Fair
