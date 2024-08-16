WHAT'S NEW
image not found image not found image not found image not found
Home WBFJ CONCERT @ THE CAROLINA CLASSIC FAIR

WBFJ CONCERT @ THE CAROLINA CLASSIC FAIR

wdecker_wbfj
August 16, 2024

COLTON DIXON w/ special guests AUSTIN FRENCH & JEREMY ROSADO

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 9th

7:30PM

CAROLINA CLASSIC FAIR GRANDSTAND

*Concert is free with admission to the fair.  On Wednesday, get into the fair for free with five non-perishable food items to be donated to Crisis Control Ministry.

 

 

 

CAROLINA CLASSIC FAIR:  Featured Events – Carolina Classic Fair

Previous Post «
Next Post

RELATED ARTICLES

Concert Calendar

wbfj-kurt
August 16, 2024

Friday News for August 16, 2024

wbfj-verne
August 16, 2024

Community Calendar

wbfj-kurt
August 15, 2024

FREE screening of The Sound of Hope. Learn more about fostering in Forsyth County.

wbfj-verne
August 15, 2024

Thursday News for August 15, 2024

wbfj-verne
August 15, 2024

ELECTION 2024: Check your VOTER info, important dates leading up to Nov 5

wbfj-verne
August 14, 2024
WBFJ Your Family Station

SIGN UP FOR WBFJ’S WEDNESDAY WORD

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It’s short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.

  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.