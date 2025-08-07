WHAT'S NEW
WBFJ @ CWC BACK TO SCHOOL BASH

wdecker_wbfj
August 7, 2025

Back to School Bash

Water Slides, Hot Dogs, and a Backpack Giveaway!
Saturday, August 9, 2025
11:00 am – 1:00 pm
CWC – 2390 Union Cross Rd. Winston Salem, NC 27107

 

https://www.cwc.ws/events/back-to-school-bash/2025-08-09

