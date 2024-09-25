WBFJ @ FOOTHILLS CLASSIC CAR SHOW

WBFJ ON-SITE @

Lincrest Farms is hosting its 3rd Annual Car Show & Cruise-In WITH dog contest!

September 28th from 10a-2pm 100% of the proceeds go to Talon Eagles Wing Ministry, benefitting global and local missions.

We will have Games, Face Painting, Concessions, 50/50 raffle, door prizes, and more!

Dog contest is open to all breeds, and judging will be at 11am! Be sure to bring your furry family members and enter to win some Incredible prizes!

1208 Old Stage Rd. Yadkinville NC

For more information visit us on Facebook @ Lincrest Farms or call 336-829-3094